Peppa Pig set to return to SA in 2023 for the ‘Perfect Day’ show

Peppa Pig fans will be joining her in muddy puddles when the international show returns to South Africa in 2023. After a number of sold-out tours across the world, Peppa Pig and her little brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig, are coming for the “Perfect Day” show.

Presented by HOT102.7FM and Ackermans, the anticipated production is fit for the whole family and promises to be a roller-coaster of fun and adventure. Peppa will introduce two new characters who are making their debut on the live show. They are Rebecca Rabbit and Candy Cat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peppa Pig Live SA (@peppapiglivesa) Resident creative director Elizma Badenhorst said they were delighted to visit South Africa.

She said: “‘Peppa Pig Live’ broke box office records on her last visit to South Africa, so we are thrilled to be returning in 2023 with a brand-new adventure for all her young fans in ‘Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day’. “‘Peppa Pig Live’ is similar to a concert experience for the little ones. The excitement as Peppa takes to the stage is mind-blowing and comes with an enormous responsibility for the creative team.” Co-creator, writer and director Mark Baker added: “Musical numbers keep the show moving along at a fantastic pace and there are references to so many of the original episode stories, making it all familiar to the children in the audience, who have probably seen our animated episodes many times.

“With such enthusiastic fans, an incredible amount of detail goes into recreating the characters, props and backgrounds from the TV series. It is quite amazing to see Peppa’s world come alive onstage.” “Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day” opens in Johannesburg at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, from March 24 to April 10. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketpro or on the Peppa Pig Live website.

