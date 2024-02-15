The House of Suntory, a bastion of Japanese craftsmanship, meticulously produces exceptional spirits influenced by the beauty of Japanese nature and perfected through artisanal expertise. We’re delighted to announce our Roku and Toki offerings as the official gin and whisky pour at Pink Polo 2024, an event seamlessly blending opulence, tradition, and philanthropy.

Tickets are priced at R1,100, providing attendees with a welcome drink, access to gourmet food stations, café-style seating, live entertainment, complimentary Stella beer, and breathtaking views of the Polo Field. Tickets can be purchased here. For further details and updates, please visit the Pink Polo Website. The event will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Pink Polo Ticket Giveaway We’re giving one lucky IOL reader a set of double tickets to attend Pink Polo 2024. All you have to do is answer this question: Where is Pink Polo 2024 taking place?