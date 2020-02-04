The South African State Theater relaunches of Dance Umbrella Africa under a new name to Kucheza Afrika Festival.
In a press statement, the State Theater this week made the official announcement to the dance community.
"The South African State Theater wishes to inform the dance community about the name change of the dance festival Dance Umbrella Africa to Kucheza Afrika Festival .
When we initiated a Dance Festival as part of our programming at the South African State Theatre, the artist has always been uppermost in our thoughts. Our intentions as an institution were and still are, to preserve dance as an art form and to ensure that artists always have a home at the State Theatre," read the statement.
Kucheza (to dance) is a homonymous Swahili verb that aligns and identifies with our vision as an institution.