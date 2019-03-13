Eric Benét. Picture: Supplied

R&B and Soul music crooner Eric Benét is doing a one night only concert at Sun Arena,Time Square in Pretoria on 6 April 2019. The show, aptly titled A Soulful Night with Eric Benét, is the only one he will perform during this tour to South Africa.

Having last performed in South Africa 19 years ago, the show promises to take the audience down memory lane, with hits that range from classic like “Hurricane”, “Georgy Porgy” and “Spend My Life With You”, to the ballads “I Wanna Be Loved”, “Sometimes I Cry”, “Chocolate Legs” and “Real Love”. The platinum selling hit-maker will be in South Africa courtesy of Soulful Night, and his fans can expect a night of pure magic, excellent music and an overall brilliant performance.

Eric released his debut album in 1996, titled True To Myself, then went on to release six more albums, collaborating with artists like Tamia, Faith Evans, Lil Wayne, Shaggy, Chrisette Michele, Ledisi, Eddie Levert and many more. The calibre of artists that have worked with him is a testament to his musicianship and artistry.

Benét received three Grammy Award nominations in the R&B category for singles released on his albums. In 2000, he was awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Song for his performance of “Spend My Life with You.” Benét was also nominated for the Black Reel Award for Best Actor in T.V. movie/cable for his role in the film Trinity Goodheart.

Eric Benét said: “South Africa has always been one of my favorite places, and not just because of the fact that my music is loved and appreciated there, but also the country is rich in history, culture and diversity. I can’t tell you how excited I am to go back there after such a long time! My fans are in for a treat.”

His long awaited return to South Africa will make up for the lost time since his last visit almost two decades ago.

Tickets are available from Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers and range from: R190 to R490 for standard tickets. VIP tickets are R1550 and VVIP tickets cost R1850.