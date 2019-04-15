Kurt Darren. Picture: Supplied

Dust off your dancing shoes and book your spot on the dance floor for the Easter weekend edition of Super Sokkie at Time Square. South African pop icon, Kurt Darren brings his popular Super Sokkie to the state of the art Sun Arena for a one night only party on 18 April 2019. True to form, the Super Sokkie will see some of the greatest names in Afrikaans music collaborating for the four hour long, hip swaying, toe tapping event.

The expansive Sun Arena will be transformed into a grand scale sokkie dance floor and revelers will be invited to take to the floor and be emerged in the Super Sokkie while the artists treat them to a stomping party featuring their popular hits.

In the mix for Super Sokkie at the Sun Arena are Theuns Jordaan, Kurt Darren, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Dirk van der Westhuizen and South Africa's most popular party duo Die Campbells.

Each artist performs their greatest hits and then hands over to the next artist keeping the show energetic and the crowd singing and dancing the night away. The artists will also perform medleys and duets that can only be heard at a Super Sokkie event.

“Super Sokkie is a wildly popular event that has been staged regularly other Sun International venues across the country with tremendous success. Now it is time to bring this the Super Sokkie to the Sun Arena, Time Square for the first time. It is going to be huge,” says Brett Hoppé, General Manager at Time Square.

Partygoers can spend the night at The Maslow Time Square with various Show and Stay Packages available. Visit Computicket to book tickets and find out more about Show and Stay packages.



