Mbuso Khoza presents the Folklore Concert at the State Theatre

Versatile songbird and heritage practitioner, Mbuso Khoza will be returning to the State Theatre to present a two-day spectacle on 30 and 31 October that is part of his Folktour which launches in Durban on 25 October. Heritage enthusiasts and curious music lovers will be treated to an evening of beautiful songs and stories about our heritage and culture. “Heritage for me is an everyday delicacy, it excites me and that is what drives me to continue with my research and learning, and imparting the knowledge I gather with like-minded individuals. “And those with a curious mind wanting to find out more about their heritage, lineage, culture, language, and everything that makes us unique as a people. “This offering is a special way to promote traditional music (Amahubo) and indigenous story-telling using Jazz as a medium and other elements,” said Khoza.

He said that it is time to turn heritage and culture into a subject of daily consumption. “We cannot afford to wait for a day in the calendar to commemorate our heritage, it has to be a daily thing. We must speak about our languages, our philosophies, our way of thinking and take pride in this”.

Bringing this music and story-telling to life, Khoza will be performing with Tlale Makhene on percussions, Bongani Masina on bass, Gabriel Stuurman on keys, Sam Ibe on drums and The Slash Horns. Nandi Mzobe will also be featured.

Concert goers can expect soothing sounds and melodies which are carefully intended to make a statement that music heals, and that even though the world is still not out of the woods from this pandemic – we are alive and in music you can find solace, and with knowing and embracing your roots you are armed with the greatest weapon.

“When you live, breathe and exist through music, it becomes a more profound feeling.

“We are excited to share our passion with our fans, supporters and music lovers who have been starved of the food to their soul.

“As we recognize that audiences consume music differently, we have come to realise the significance of live performances and how they touch the sensitive notes in people’s life pages.

“We couldn’t ignore the silent and loud calls to bring back music performances to our people.”

Event Information:

Venue: OPERA at SA State Theatre, Pretoria

Date: 30 -31 October 2020

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R200, available at Webtickets.