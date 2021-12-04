Msaki, Amanda Black, Zoë Modiga to headline Mzansi Fela Festival

Music’s finest Msaki, Amanda Black and Zoë Modiga and Mandisi Dyantyisa are set to headline the 14th Annual Mzansi Fela Festival taking place at the South African State Theatre this holiday season. Local artists are taking a stand against gender-based violence as the latest crime stats prove that sexual assault, rape, human trafficking, child and women murders continue to increase at an alarming rate in this country.

Since its inception in 2007, Mzansi Fela Festival has become one of the leading arts festivals in Gauteng, showcasing the best of local music, theatre, dance, comedy, and poetry. The festival launched on Wednesday, December 1, under the theme: The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: 16 Days of Activism – Moving from Awareness to Accountability,” shining the spotlight on issues of gender-based violence and child abuse. Things kicked off this Friday is songstress and songwriter Zoë Modiga in concert, who urged fans that are attending the event to be cautious as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise particularly in Gauteng Province.

On Saturday Afrosoul singer Amanda Black will perform in a one-day-only session themed Mnyama Experience, which will see the songstress unveil new music from her latest third studio album “Mnyama”. The experience is set to be unique and intimate, allowing fans to experience her music in a new way. Opening acts will include award-winning composer and rapper Bonafide Billi and Afrosoul vocalist Lebo Ditsepu.