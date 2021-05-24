Zoë Modiga, Selaelo Selota, Don Laka, close off Africa Month with a bang in Tshwane

The concert is a collaboration between Ditsong Museums of South Africa and Concerts SA, in the effort to raise greater awareness for art, culture and heritage.

As Africa Month comes to a close, jazz musicians Don Laka, Selaelo Selota and Zoë Modiga are set to headline the inaugural Pioneer Jazz Concert in Tshwane on Saturday, May 30.

The trio will be joined by renowned bassist and composer Banda Banda alongside singer, actress and choreographer Gina Mabasa.

The musical experience is set to take place at Pioneer Museum on Keuning Street, Silverton, Tshwane, near Mamelodi.

The concert is a collaboration between Ditsong Museums of South Africa and Concerts SA, in the effort to raise greater awareness for art, culture and heritage.

Commenting on the event, Ditsong Museums of South Africa chief executive Annabelle Lebethe said: “Supporting the connection between living cultural heritage, intangible heritage and heritage through culture and art will bring new life into our heritage spaces, new engagements with our exhibits and most of all new audiences.”

Concert-goers will be treated to a free tour of the museum and a host of traditional African games for children to enjoy.

This partnership extends Concerts SA’s live music collaboration with the Albert Luthuli Museum in Groutville, KwaZulu-Natal.

Ditsong is an amalgamation of eight museums, seven in Tshwane and one in Joburg.

The museums have diverse collections covering the fields of fauna and flora, palaeontology, military history, cultural history, geology, anthropology and archaeology.

“We have offerings that cater for local and international tourists, children, young people, adults, students and researchers,” read the statement on the museum’s official website.

Tickets are available for R150 at Eventbrite and Pick n Pay outlets.

Doors at the Pioneer Museum open at 10am