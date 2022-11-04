Red Bull Box Cart Race comes to Cape Town

Do you have what it takes to get your cart to the finish line? Taking place on November 6 at the iconic Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, spectators will line up to witness cart-drivers take to the streets to be crowned the “Red Bull Box Cart 2022 champions”. Teams of all levels, from amateur to experienced, have been carefully selected by a panel of judges to take on the colourful steep street of the Bo-Kaap.

Story continues below Advertisement

The likes of “Wolfs of Wall Street” with “TikTok” sensation Jean Marc, Potjie Boytjies and Phala Phala Phala, signed up to partake in this fun concept where teams are challenged to create non-motorised carts that can race down a slope quicker than the other teams. This fun race is judged by the speed of the cart but also by the creative elements that stand out. The race will be judged by Red Bull Motor Sport athlete Giniel de Villiers, Red Bull FORBs (Friend of Red Bull) - Scarra Ntubeni, Courtnaé Paul and Nasty C and hosted by comedian Dalin Oliver alongside award winning content producer Nadia Jaftha and commentary by Brian Emmenis will have spectators entertained from the kick-off.

Courtnaé Paul said: “I’m super excited to be back, I first competed in Red Bull Box Cart in 2018 for team Skull Candy - we had such a great time. “We had everybody, from MMA fighters to professional Red Bull drivers and we still didn’t make it down the track but we had an amazing dance routine along with it. “I am looking forward to all the teams that will be entering from ‘Mr Delivery’ to ‘Chisa Nyama’.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We will be at the most historic location in the Bo-Kaap, so I can’t wait to see what all these teams will bring.” This exciting non-motorised race offers spectators an action-packed thrill like no other, as they get to witness carts go through the challenging slope-like-track in the Bo-Kaap. Over 120 Red Bull Box Cart races have taken place in all parts of the world since the first one in Brussels 22 years ago. This family-filled event has since attracted and hosted over 4 million spectators.

Story continues below Advertisement

All roads lead to the colourful streets of the Bo-Kaap as the community gears up to give Mzansi unparalleled entertainment this November. CAPE TOWN Miss Gay Western Cape

The 12th annual Miss Gay Western Cape Pageant returns after a two year hiatus and sees10 finalists representing areas such as Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Strand, Atlantis, Elsies River, Woodstock and Ravensmead. It’s an emotional moment for the pageant community as they lost the pageant director Mark Donough and the reigning Miss Humanitarian, Adrienne Galagatsi, as well as other well-known drag queens, pageant assistants and participants. Patrons can expect be be wowed by the most glamorous ball gowns and sultry swimwear costumes as the belles of the ball show off their finest garments in a bid to clench the title.

Entertainment will be provided by the likes of “Idols SA” 2021 winner Berry Trytsman, Jarrad Ricketts, Manila von Teez, Jayde Kay Johnson and the Wedfy Dancers. Where: Joseph Stone Auditorium - Athlone. When: November 5.

Cost: R190 via Computicket. Saturday Sunset Add some relaxed excitement to your weekend with Nederburg’s Saturday Sunset Stoep Sessions, presented from October until April at the popular Paarl wine farm’s The Manor eatery.

Savour some of Nederburg’s fine wines with delicious bites, while watching the sun set over the budding vineyards with the majestic Drakenstein mountains, and listening to live music. Bring the kids along to enjoy the play area in the garden with games, jungle gyms and zip-lines, a tree house, swings and more. Lawn games for adults are also on offer. The local music performances kick off at 3pm (until 6pm) each Saturday in summer.

Where: Paarl wine farm’s The Manor eatery. When: Every Saturday in November. Cost: Entrance is free, but booking is essential by contacting The Manor on 021 877 5155 or [email protected]

5FM’s birthday party Celebrate a milestone birthday party with the crew from 5fm. Join 5FM’s DJs- Roger Goode, Stephanie Be, Nick Hamman, Das Kapital and Kyle Cassim who will be there to turn up the party. Where: District Night Club, Cape Town.

When: November 5. Cost: Tickets range between R80 and R120 via Howler.

JOHANNESBURG Re Mmogo: We are Together exhibition Experience the historical evolution of South Africa through art this festive season.

Showing over 100 pieces by 75 artists from Mzansi, the African continent and its global community, the “Re Mmogo: We are Together” art exhibition will run through the festive season until January 27, 2023. The exhibition, featuring works from the Sanlam and MTN Art collections by artists such as Gerard Sekoto, Durant Sihlali, Willem Boshoff and Simon Lekgetho, was conceived to be one of a complimentary collaboration in the spirit of the title Re Mmôgô (We are Together, translated from Se Tswana). For appointments contact: [email protected] / Phone or WhatsApp +27 083 457 2699.

Where: 11 Alice Lane, Sandton, Gauteng. When: Weekdays from 9am to 4.30 (The exhibition is currently open for public viewing by appointment.) Cost: Free.

Business Premium Jazz Festival Enjoy the exciting blend of Afro-Soul infused jazz at the return of the “Business Premium Jazz Festival”. With six sold out events under its belt, the festival is looking forward to continuing its record-breaking streak with its seventh event. Headlining the distinguished night of jazz are the elegant voices of multiple award-winners Ami Faku, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil, and Something Soweto alongside rising stars Yallunder and Nhlonipho.

Guests can look forward to hearing the sweet sounds of the saxophone, trumpet, piano, guitar and drums. These eclectic talents will crystallise the celebration of local soulful music. Where: Carnival City Big Top Arena. When: November 5.

Cost: Tickets start from R200 and can be purchased from Computicket. Parklive Gourmet Food & Music Festival

The Parklive Gourmet Food & Music Festival boasts a stellar line up of artist including Jeremy Loops, Prime Circle, Just Jinjer, The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola), Amistat (from Australia), Lee Cole and many more artists take to the two stages. Patrons are encouraged to come with an appetite so that they can enjoy the carefully curated food village consisting of the best the city has to offer in gourmet street food. For the sports enthusiasts, the Springbok vs Ireland rugby match will be screened at 7:30pm after the live music ends and bars will remain open for the duration of the match.

Where: Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia. When: November 5. Cost: Tickets range from R245 to R395/ Children under 6 years old enter free via Howler.

DURBAN New Material SA’s home-grown talent takes his comedy across South Africa’s shores and to the world.

From entertaining fans online with his virtual comedy club to gracing the big screen in the hit film, “New Material,” comedic heavyweight Dr Riaad Moosa has hit the road to take his comedy to the rest of South Africa, his first national tour since the pandemic has started. Where: Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg. When: November 12.

Cost: R200 - at Ticketpro. A Tribute to Icons Panache International and Drisha Music Academy are proud to bring musical fans a night of non-stop nostalgia in “A Tribute to Icons”, featuring the favourite hits of late Icons of Hindi Cinema.

Chief executive of Panache International Farzana Mayet said: “No stranger to any music lover, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and KK have all provided millions with countless hours of memorable music. “We promise a magical night out, which will have you singing along to your favourite hits of the era! Music lovers of all ages are invited to join in our bonanza of fun and joy, where memories, music and mesmerising entertainment come together we bring you an enthralling array of different music genres.” Where: Suncoast’s The Globe in Durban.

When: November 5. Cost: R120 via Computicket. Festive Moonlight Markets

Outdoor events are such a vibe in summer. Join the monthly Moonlight Market, which will be a double feature from November through December, with the market being held on the first Friday of the month and the second Friday of the months of November and December. Enjoy a mix of talent crafters, entertainment and food plus arts, crafts and food that will be Christmas themed. Stock up on personalised gifts as you join the food and lifestyle market Enjoy a relaxing massage, walk the stall aisles, visit the Christmas alley, enjoy some craft gin, wine tasting, beer and loads of food. There is live entertainment on offer, too.

Where: 21 Uitsig Rd, Durban. When: November 4. Cost: Free.