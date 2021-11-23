Relebogile Mabotja set for Showbiz Entertainment Africa Conference

Celebrated radio and presenter Relebogile Mabotja is among notable speakers at the 6th annual Showbiz Entertainment Africa Conference (SEAfrica), set to take place on Saturday, November 27. Other speakers include American content production manager Jeremy Wellman, founder and editor of EBW Magazine in Botswana Obakeng Kokwe and Ghananian music video director and filmmaker Nana Asihene.

Hosted as a hybrid event, the various 2021 conference sessions under the theme “Digital Audience Development” is a window into cutting edge methods and trends of taking art forms to online markets. Conference sessions include a keynote speech by Vuyisile Mshudulu, Director of Arts & Culture at the City Of Joburg. Some of the topics that will be discussed include: Creating For An Online Audience, Mastering The Art Of Algorithms, YouTube Like A Pro, How a Show Goes Online, and The 4Ps of Marketing – a Digital Remix.

All creatives and other role players in the entertainment industry (film, TV, music, theatre, comedy, dance, radio) are highly encouraged to attend the networking and business meeting place and to stay ahead of the dynamic and ever-changing industry. Meanwhile, Maobotja has made a return to Radio 702 on Monday, November 22, with her brand new show 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja, weekdays from 1pm to 3pm. She previously hosted the 702 Early Breakfast show for two years, from 2017 till 2019.

Speaking to The Star, Mabotja said she’s excited about her move back to a talk radio station. “Apart from becoming a mom, I am sure that I have grown in my experience of being a broadcaster and a woman. Listeners can gear up for great conversations, playfulness, honesty, and great futures on the show. It will feel like I never left,” said Mabotja. Mabotja is replacing Azania Mosaka, who bid the station farewell last Friday.

Mosaka says all good things must come to an end, and after 20 years of radio, she will be stepping away from the microphone to focus on her personal goals. “I am taking on the active citizenry baton through my NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto. “I look forward to moving into a space of implementation, physically and actively doing community outreach, and to use my voice to raise the profile of communities in need,” said Mosaka.

Mabotja guarantees listeners light, irreverent and meaningful conversations. “I look forward to stepping back behind the 702 microphones and growing with the audience as we walk the talk together. I am happy to be back home,” said Mabotja. Registration for the physical conference at AMPD Studios has reached capacity, however, online registrations are still open.