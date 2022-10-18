‘Rocking The Daisies’ leaves followers in stitches with its lost and found notice

Social media had a good laugh at a recent post by “Rocking The Daisies” when it shared images of lost and found items from the Cape Town edition of the popular music festival. The post by RTD read: “Hey CPT Besties, ❤️ Did you lose a little more than your voice and a few hours of beauty sleep. Click through to our Facebook gallery using our link-in-bio to view our #JWxRTD Lost & Found items.

“Once you’ve found your missing items, contact us on [email protected] or WhatsApp us on 082 443 5025 with a screenshot or (any form of valid verification) to arrange a collection of your long-lost loved item. Keep an eye on our socials for more info on our JHB lost & found.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocking the Daisies / JWxRTD (@rockingthedaisies) The three day festival was recently held in Cape Town and Johannesburg where patrons camped out for the entire weekend, shacked up in tents. Cape Town’s edition was held at Cloof Wine Estate in Cape Town on the Friday before it concluded at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

People had a field day on the social media post as they joked about the lost and found items. not.aiden.kade wrote: “Yuurrr someone lost their car keys.” friennd_c wrote: “😂 Why did you guys only lose Standard Bank cards.”

raeesahpanday wrote: “My bank card is there but the phone that it was at the back of isn't – lol what considerate thieves 😅.” calligrayphy wrote: “This is pretty awesome of you guys to do ❤️” thegirlwiththearmbands wrote: “Is it just me or are we all noticing there are lots of irresponsible Standard Bank cardholders 😂”

