Detox. Picture: Supplied

S & S Productions and MVT Productions are pleased to announce that their fourth "RuPaul’s Drag Race" contestant to perform at both the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Cape Town, as well as The Platteland in Centurion, is none other than season 5 and "All Stars" season 2 contestant Detox. Matthew Sanderson, better known by the stage name Detox, is an American drag performer and recording artist.

Detox was a fixture in the Southern California drag scene before gaining prominence on the fifth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race".

In November 2012, Logo announced that Detox was among 14 drag queens who would be competing on the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

She has been auditioning since season 3. Detox won the children's TV show-themed main challenge in the episode "Draggle Rock." As part of the show, Detox sang on the "We Are the World" - inspired song "Can I Get an Amen?" The song's proceeds helped benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Centre. Detox finished the season in 4th place.

In June 2016, Detox was announced as one of the cast members on the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", where she was a runner up.

Local drag queens at both venues will be supporting acts giving the South African queens the opportunity to share a stage with an International Performer.

Joseph Stone Auditorium will see Manila von Teez, Vida Fantabisher and Kat Gilardi take to the stage and at The Platteland, Centurion, your SA cast is to be announced shortly.

Detox will also be involved in outreach programmes and get the opportunity to see our beautiful country, all in the hope of luring more and more of the international LGBTQI+ supporting community to our shores.

Event Information:

Cape Town

Venue: Joseph Stone Auditorium

Date: 22 September 2019

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R260 and Meet & Greet at R500, available at Computicket.

Johannesburg

Venue: The Platteland - Centurion

Date: 23 September 2019

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R150 - R250 and Meet & Greet at R350 - R500, available at Howler.