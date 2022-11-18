Salome bares it all in new show ‘More Than Enough’

Music diva Salome Damons-Johansen pours her heart out in brand new show “More Than Enough” . The Cape Town born songstress says she is ready to bare it all as she digs deep into her life story to share with fans.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to IOL Entertainment ahead of her show, Damons-Johansen said: “I’ve recently been on a low dip in my life and this was all because of mental health. “I’ve been triggered by the news of suicide and mental health issues, what people don’t know is that I too was going through all of this and I also wanted to commit suicide. “I was hit with low self-esteem and I thought of rather speaking out and getting help. I started seeing a therapist and it was a struggle but I got better. This show is about me creating awareness about mental health and telling people that they are enough.

“The message behind the show says that you are uniquely sculpted and are more than enough.” The show will feature a four-piece band along with a three-piece brass band and a violinist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salome 🇿🇦 (@salomedamonjohansen) The singer’s friends Edith Plaatjies and Candice Thornton will also join her on stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show also features 12-year-old Taylor Ohlsson who will portray the early life of Damons-Johansen, who started her career as a young girl from Mitchells Plain. “I first heard Taylor singing on radio about a week ago and decided to add her to the show because she reminded me of myself as a girl at her age,” Damons-Johansen said. “I relive that first stage appearance, we must all start somewhere with our dream, knowing people believe in you, having the opportunities and feeling supported.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Brukman Consulting presents “More Than Enough” on Saturday, November 19, at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town. Tickets are available from Webtickets at R195 and the show starts at 8pm. CAPE TOWN Sundowner Sunday

Join songstress Kim Louis and saxophonist Greg Abud Jacobs for “Sundowner Sunday” for some lekker swing, jazz and bossa nova, while indulging in a scrumptious meal on a rooftop bar . Where: 160 Sir Lowry road, Buchanan Square, Woodstock. When: Sunday, November 20, at 1pm.

Cost: R100. Tribute Show The Rivertones presents a tribute to the reggae legends Eddy Grant and Bob Marley and the UK’s UB40.

The show will feature Bob Marley reggae favourites like “Redemption Song”, “Three Little Birds”, “One Love”, “Buffalo Soldier”, “Could You Be Loved” and “Jamming” as well as popular UB40 songs like “Kingston Town”, “Red Red Wine”, “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, “Stick By Me” and Eddy Grant hits like ”Electric Avenue”, “I Don’t Wanna Dance”, ”Do You Feel My Love” and “Hope Jo’anna”, to mention a few. Where: The Drama Factory, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand. When: Sunday, November 27 at 4pm.

Cost: Standard: R140/ Concession: R160. Book via www.thedramafactory.co.za JOHANNESBURG Doek On Fleek Picnic

The “Doek On Fleek Picnic” is a women's only picnic that encourages networking and time out for the ladies. It is the most talked about movement in Africa and the United Kingdom. The aim of this movement is to unite, celebrate, support and empower women. Patrons can expect loads of entertainment, motivational speakers, fun and give-aways. Ladies are encouraged to dress in denim and white.

Where: GOG Gardens Soweto, R559 Zuurbekom Road,Johannesburg. When: Saturday, November 19. Cost: Tickets are R150 from Computicket and Ticketpro.

Sun City Takeover The third annual “Sun City Takeover” event promises to once again make fun in the sun even hotter. Brought to you by HomeComing Events, kicking off the fun is a beach party at Valley of Waves on November 25, U’R at the Amphitheatre and an All White party at the Sun Park event centre on November 26.

The legendary Tshwanefontein party returns to the Cabana lawns on November 27 and the closing party, Majita Mondays at the Shebeen, is the following day. Where: Sun City Resort. When: November 25 to November 28.

Cost: Packages for two people sharing, for three nights, including breakfast, Valley of Waves entry and access passes to all 5 events start at R11 000 to R18 000 via Howler. Festival of Lights Joburg Theatre in partnership with the Joburg Zoo and City Power present the fourth annual Festival of Lights.

The sought-after festive offering enables visitors to take a stroll winding along walkways lit by an enchanting collection of illuminated life-size animal characters; enjoy live entertainment by some of Joburg’s best-loved artists and partake in a night-market full of delicious eats and treats and festive crafts. Entertainment include Yahto Kraft, Mandla Ntlaks, Brenda Mntambo, Bongi Mthombeni and Dave van Vuuren. Where: Joburg Zoo.

When: November 25 until January 1, 2023. Cost: Ticket prices cost R165 for adults, R90 for pensioners and R85 for children 3-12 years. Tickets via www.joburgtheatre.com DURBAN

Durban Family Fun Day Picnic Nobhula Events and Marketing presents its seventh annual "Durban Family Fun Day Picnic”. Gear up for a day of fun outdoors with performance by DJ Tira, Sox, Tzozo, Collen, Kweyama Brothers and more. There will be jumping castles, stick walkers, face painting for kids and a lot of sporting activities including soccer, volleyball and a fun run.

Where: Munies Hockey Club in Durban. When: Saturday, November 19. Cost: R85 for kids & R150 for adults.Tickets are sold at any Pick n Pay store.

RUN Ballito RUN Ballito Junction in collaboration with Traderoot Active & Dolphin Coast Striders is an active event in Ballito. Bring your family for a fun run in the parking levels.Take part in various activities on the lawn. There will be goodie bags for first 100 registrations, a health & fitness expo, spot prizes, live music, breakfast & coffee specials.

Where: Level 6, Outdoor Astro Area, Ballito Junction. When: Saturday, November 19. Cost: R100 per runner | Kids under 12 entry fee. register: www.racepass.com/za.

Christmas Country Fair 2022 A highlight on the KwaZulu-Natal Calendar, “Christmas Country Fair” will celebrate the “Christmas Fair Fund’s” 70th birthday. Join in for a spectacular showcase of South African creatives, designers, crafters, bakers and foodies.

Surround yourself with beauty, shopping while appreciating exceptional culinary delights and craft drinks.Its a cashless bar so take your bank card along. Where: Collisheen Estate and Wedding Venue, Esenembi Road, Compensation, North Coast. When: Saturday, November 26.