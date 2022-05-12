Seun Kuti set to wow fans as the headline act for MTN Bushfire 2022

Music fans across the African continent and beyond are gearing up for the annual MTN Bushfire, set to take place at Malkerns Valley, eSwatini. The festival runs from May 27 until 29.

Headlining this year’s event is Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti and leader of the acclaimed band Egypt 80. The star-studded line up includes eSwatini artist Sands, South Africa’s top musician The One Who Sings aka Zolani Mahola, Msaki Nasty C, The Kiffness, Blk Jks, Sun-EL Musician, DBN Gogo as well as the Ndlovu Youth Choir. International acts that are set to perform at this year’s event are Aurus, a visually and sonically compelling act steeped in the unusual combination of Creole and English lyrics from Reunion Island, and Blindsmyth from Germany, who crosses between deep electronic soundscapes and experimental pop music.

They will be joined by Bnnyhunna, the Netherlands based multi-disciplinary and visionary artist who has Ghanian roots, and Eritrea-born vocalist Rimon, who has built her name on emotive song-writing and a rich vocal style, blending elements of hip hop, neo-soul and dancehall. Mandisi Dyantyis, Mpho Sebina, BONJ, Culoe De Song, Khole, Leomile, Moticoma, Hot Water and Nana have also been confirmed to set the various stages on fire with their various performances. In addition, MTN Bushfire Festival fans can also expect the usual diverse range of arts, culture, and family-friendly activities, performances and activations.

This year’s line-up will also include theatre, comedy, dance and of course the ever-popular Artisanal marketplace, food village, and the kid zone Additional artists and a full programme are to be announced soon. Check the website for ticket prices and more information on the festival.