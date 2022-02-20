'Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound' and other theatre shows to be screened at cinemas nationwide

Acclaimed theatre productions, “Silent Voice”, “Askari” and “Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound” are set to hit the big screen at Ster-Kinekor Theatres (SKT) cinemas in the first half of 2022. The screening of these productions is part of the ongoing collaboration between the South African State Theatre (SAST) and SKT to showcase stage-to-screen film content in cinemas, a game-changing agreement that hit the ground in July last year.

Silent Voices “Silent Voices” will be screened between March 25 and April 15. Written and directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, starring Presley Chweneyagae, Boitumelo Shisana wa Sekgobela, Zenzo Ngqobe and Tumelo ‘Don’ Mosenye.

This is a gripping story of four men on the run after a botched robbery that turns into murder, with some meaningful and realistic commentary about life in modern day South Africa. As their plans begin to unravel, the audience is brought into the midst of the action as they become pawns in a high stakes fight for survival. Askari

“Askari” is set to be screened from April 2 till May 15. Written by Sello Maseko and Mdu Nhlapo and directed by Sello Maseko. Based on true events, Askari tells the story of men and women who infiltrated organised civic movements and student organisations for recruiting unsuspecting youth and influential leaders.

The story interrogates the decisions that led to their choice of turning from insurgencies to counter insurgencies, from community activists to mass killers. It delves deep into the personal accounts of these individuals who administered pain, fear, and death. These stories of betrayal and death, redemption and forgiveness, are told through moving dance, music, and powerful storytelling. Shaka Zulu The Gaping Wound

“Shaka Zulu The Gaping Wound” will be screened from May 20 till June 19. Written by Bongani Linda and Directed by Meshack Mavuso, stars Thembinkosi Chagwe (as Shaka Zulu), Nkanyiso Bhengu (Dingane), Mduduzi Mabaso (Mshongweni). Shaka Zulu is a musical about the story of the world-renowned warrior king, uShaka ka Senzangakhona who was a visionary, a diplomat, a military strategist, and a nation builder who wanted to establish one strong and inclusive nation in Southern Africa.