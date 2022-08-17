Singing sensation and Grammy award winner Gregory Porter to tour Mzansi in 2023

Two-time Grammy award-winning singing sensation Gregory Porter will be returning to South Africa early next year for his first solo concert tour. Showtime Management announced “An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter” will be held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Hailing from New York, Porter is easily recognised by his signature cap and “deep booming baritone”. He has previously played in SA at the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015; and, has a long association with the people of the country and the African continent. Over the past decade, Porter has taken the world by storm, bringing jazz to the masses and collecting numerous accolades and acknowledgements. Known for his warm baritone vocals, singer and songwriter, Porter rose to acclaim in the 2010s with his earthy, cross-pollinated brand of jazz, soul, and gospel.

Porter shared the exciting news of his visit to South Africa on his social media platform this week and his name immediately trended. “South Africa, join me for my very first headline tour to your beautiful country January 2023,” Porter tweeted. South Africa, join me for my very first headline tour to your beautiful country January 2023

"Whether he's recording, streaming or live on stage, Gregory Porter is big in stature and voice but far bigger in the hearts of his South African fans," said Showtime Management's Tony Feldman.

“We are looking forward to hosting this music giant when he returns next year,” he added. Porter will kick-off his 2023 touring schedule at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town, on January 21 at 7pm, followed by three Johannesburg concerts at Montecasino’s Teatro at 8pm on January 26, 27 and 28. Tickets are available at www.showtime.co.za or www.webtickets.co.za