Solo Langa brings hip hop to the stage with the return of 'The Dreamers ABC'

Rapper Solo Langa brings hip hop to the stage in "The Dreamers ABC" After a successful launch of “The Dreamers ABC” at the Joburg Theatre in December, the production returns. Joining a long list of virtual productions under the “new normal”, “The Dreamers ABC” is a collaborative production between rapper Solo Langa and powerhouse arts academy, the ART 24 Academy. This production took Langa’s album trilogy - "Dreams A Plenty", "Dreams B Plenty" and the latest release dubbed, "C Plenty Dreams", and reworked it for theatre. Under the creative direction of the academy’s co-founder Mlamli Maloyi, the show makes use of fresh talent to create a staging that honours the complementing genres while telling the dreamer's story.

Elaborating on the show, Maloyi said: “It all started with Solo looking for a musical group to join this venture, looking for vocalists in particular and as fate would have it, they stumbled upon our rehearsal time at the Joburg Theatre and the rest is history.”

He added: “Art 24 Academy provides the actors and vocalists for the production, which also adds the academy’s artistic flair alongside Solo’s creative eye.”

The Academy is based in Protea Glen, Soweto, and aims to create a safe space for young creatives, while striving to open doors and introducing them to the broader world of the art that they would have otherwise not been exposed to.

Now in its 10th year of existence, the institution is making strides in the art space, also making the Joburg Theatre its resident home, where talent continues to be honed, and dreams realised.

“The Dreams ABC” cast. Picture: Supplied

“The theatre understands that for art to thrive, there must be space and a supportive environment to do so.

“The theatre has dedicated space and resources to helping the voices of a new generation of South African theatre-makers to thrive and trust their own voices,” Joburg Theatre, the Youth and Community Development, Manager Ntsako, commented.

“Our partnership with Art 24 is part of our commitment to being the space for young people to explore the art, develop their craft and find their own artistic voices.

“The Joburg Theatre is the fertile ground but the Art 24 Academy is the patient farmer tending to the seed, pregnant with potential and creativity,” she added.

The Art 24 Academy, together with Solo Langa, now popularly known as Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, are in the process of recording a second instalment of the virtual show which will be available in Spring.

Dates will be announced soon on @Art24Ent on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.