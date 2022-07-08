South African radio station broadcasts entire morning show live on TikTok

Cape Town - A radio station in South Africa has managed to broadcast its entire breakfast morning show live via TikTok, showing everything behind the scenes, and we are here for it. On Thursday, July 7, Kfm 94.5 an adult contemporary radio station based in Cape Town, broadcast an entire show between 6am and 9am through the video sharing platform, interacting with listeners as things unfolded in the studio.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jeanne Michel, the Executive Producer of Kfm Mornings told IOL that around two weeks ago, Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson who is the morning radio host, came up with the idea while he was on air. “He mentioned it, and we jumped at the opportunity to figure out how to get it right and still look professional.” “Many people and other radio stations have gone "live" on TikTok. But for a music radio station to stream a whole broadcast, with professional camera cuts, specifically for mobile consumption in portrait mode, we are the first in Africa,” said Michel.

“We had a lot of fun interacting with our listeners, and now viewers, on a platform like TikTok. It was fresh giving them a look at what happens behind the scenes, and what Darren, Sherlin and Sibs gets up to while the songs play on the radio, and the role that the producers have in bringing the show to air.” On Wednesday, 1 June 2022, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar raised R20 million for the Peninsula School Feeding Association in a 12-hour radiothon - to date, the largest amount ever raised by a South African radio station. Current Affairs