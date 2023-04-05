‘Splashy Fen Fest’ caters for the whole family

The long weekend has arrived and, for most families, this signals long road trips and camping. For those seeking the thrill of adventure and activities for young and old to enjoy together, the Splash Fen Music Festival returns for an action-packed weekend of fun and entertainment.

Get set for an epic line-up of local and international acts among other things to do. The four-day festival kicks off in the rolling hills of Underberg. From yoga to belly dancing, drumming workshops, trail running, river frolicking, face painting, fashion parades, art and music from all genres, there really is something for everyone. Drumming fun at ‘Splashy Fen Fest’. Picture: Supplied Family activities include the “Art-Go-Round”, a creative art concept that gives fans a chance to add their creative mark to a 4-metre collaboration canvas during the festival.

In addition, yoga sessions take place every morning by the river. Hula-hooping and day and night time poi displays can be enjoyed throughout the festival, as well as face and UV body painting, henna, hair wrapping, massages, reiki, reflexology and other guru-guided activities. There are drumming sessions take place every morning and evening, belly dancing and Digeridoo workshops, fire breathing and dancing around the Acoustic Stage bonfire, a competition for the most creative campsite flag and the ever-popular Splashion Show, where the winner walks away with a trip to Seychelles. While the adults are occupied, there’s something for the kids at the Splashy Fen Kid’s Zone.

Children of all ages can enjoy sensory, educational, and fun activities such as reading, colouring, face painting, construction areas filled with building blocks, a game zone filled with play equipment and a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. The five music stages will boast 300 top acts including Zebra, Goodluck, The Kickstands, Majozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and ‘Spoegwolf, among others. Splashy Fen 2023 runs from April 6 -10. Tickets are available on the website: www.splashyfen.co.za.

DURBAN Joyous Easter Megafest MTN Joyous Celebration will launch its new offering and album in Durban over the Easter weekend under the banner of Joyous Easter Megafest.

Presenting a three-day run, music lovers and gospel fans will be spoilt for choice and treated to a jam-packed extravaganza. It starts with Joyous Celebration 27, the new album, on Good Friday, followed by a unique and curated evening of Gospel meets Soul & Jazz Supper Club on Saturday and ends with the Joyous & Friends show on Easter Sunday. Where: Durban ICC.

When: April 7 - 9. Cost: Tickets range from R250 - R2000 via Webtickets. Ukhozi FM Magic Music Sessions

Magic Music Sessions will be celebrating its seventh year of memorable musical experiences with Ukhozi FM in Durban. Soul and gospel sounds will be showcased by seasoned, internationally acclaimed artists through live band components and a musical journey to blow your mind away. Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. When: April 8at 1pm.

Cost: R200 - R450 via Webtickets. CAPE TOWN

Love Life and Happiness Top Cape Town artists are ready to celebrate Love Life and Happiness in their home city this weekend. Join Emo Adams, Jesmoné Damonse and Berry in the show presented by LRI Productions. The three artists come with their own unique stage presence and preferred musical style but share a love of entertainment and are eager to entertain their home city.

Berry has some duets planned with Jesmoné Damonse, who wowed audiences with his amazing vocals on season 1 of “Maak My Famous”. Damonse shares the stage with “Maak My Famous” host Emo Adams, who is arguably the most experienced of the three artists, having cut his teeth in the entertainment industry at the young age of 9. Where: La Pineta Restaurant, Stellenbosch (Route 44).

When: April 8 at 5pm. Cost: VIP is R350 (seated) and general access cost R250 via Webtickets. Bee Geez Night Fever Tribute

The international Bee Geez Night Fever tribute tour opens in Cape Town. Concert-goers can look forward to all the disco dance floor songs, smooth 70s ballads and 60s pop standards that everyone knows and loves from the Bee Gees. Songs such as “Stayin' Alive”, “Jive Talkin'”, “You Should Be Dancin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “More Than a Woman”, “Night Fever”, “Tragedy”, “If I Can't Have You”, “To Love Somebody”, “Immortality”, “Guilty”, “Massachusetts” and more will definitely get those feet tapping.

The tour is presented by the international team behind “The Greatest Love of All”, starring Belinda Davids”, “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic”, and “Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA”. Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest. When: April 14 at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets start at R290 and can be purchased at https://itickets.co.za/events/472076 Easter at the V&A Waterfront Hop on down to the V&A Waterfront this Easter weekend for a wide range of family fun activities to enjoy.

Visitors can look forward to an Easter themed Amazing Race, face painting, a kid’s market, meeting the Easter Bunny and a talent show. Burn some energy when you take part in the customised Easter Hunt Amazing Race over at HintHunt. At the end of each race, the fastest team will win a V&A Waterfront hamper.

The V&A Kids Market is a platform for kids to showcase their creative skills support the businesses in the making as they learn how to run a profitable venture from a young age, while having loads of fun doing it. Kids can have fun getting their face painted with Easter inspired themes and loads more activities. Where : Amphitheatre, V&A Waterfront.

When: April 8 - 9 from 10am. Cost: various pricing at the different events. JOHANNESBURG

The Gospel in Me Concert Enjoy your favourite gospel songs at “The Gospel in Me Concert” on Easter Sunday, a unique experience with a fun twist to Gospel. “The Gospel In Me” is a praise and worship picnic experience in commemoration of Easter that will feature mainstream artists who are known as afro-pop musicians, such as the “come to me” hitmaker Manana Highness, multi-award-winning musician Motlanalo and vocalist Kharishma.

This first-of-its-kind event is an opportunity for you to experience gospel in a relaxed and fun environment. Remember to bring along your picnic blankets and chairs. Where: Jembe Lifestyle Gardens, Meropa Casino. When: April 9 at 11am.

Cost: Tickets start from R150 and can be purchased at Computicket Ziggy Alberts - The Rewind Tour After his sold-out tour in October 2022, Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is returning to South Africa for a 2023 tour.

Just off his Cape Town leg of the tour, Alberts heads to Sognage, Johannesburg, before making his way to the Splashy Fen Music Festival, Underberg. Supporting him will be South African Indie-Folk artist Sean Koch. This tour promises to be an unforgettable night of music and fun. His South African shows are part of a wider world tour.

With over 80 shows around the globe this year alone, “The Rewind Tour” will showcase a collection of all Alberts’ fan favourites and celebrate his latest studio album, ‘Dancing in the Dark”. Where: Sognage. When: April 12.

Cost: Tickets range from R495- R545 via https://ziggyalberts.com/ Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special Back by popular demand, this tour was previously held in 2021 and received a massive response. The show features Skhumba and a crazy line-up of his comedian friends.