The evergreen tale of Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is all about forgiveness, generosity

Bigger and better, Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” is back at the Montecasino’s Pieter Toerin stage, to celebrate the spirit of love, family, humanity, kindness, forgiveness and generosity. This theatre production that embodies the spirit of Christmas will be staged at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre from December 14 –December 24.

Directed by Elizma Badenhorst and produced by Jaco van Rensburg, Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” follows the classical tale of Scrooge, the tight-fisted, miserly grump who hates Christmas. This season, Scrooge, played by seasoned actor Ashley Dowds, is transformed, after three visitations, into a new Scrooge, who wants to spread the message of goodwill and cheer through his generous spirit. Charlie Bouguenon. Picture: Christiaan Kotzee “We are truly excited to be presenting ‘A Christmas Carol’ again this year at Montecasino. This year the production has been expanded and revised and is starring Ashley Dowds from e.tv ‘Scandal!’ as the grumpy Scrooge,” Van Rensburg said.

“Amber-Dawn Burnhams supports Dowds and plays a huge variety of characters, including the ghosts of Past, Present and Future. “Expanded sets, hand-drawn animation, a beautiful score and a chance for the audience to sing along. All make this production an unforgettable Christmas experience for the whole family. According to Van Rensburg, casting Dowds as the new Scrooge was a no-brainer.

Dowds will be replacing Charlie Bouguenon for this new season. “When it came to recasting Scrooge, we were looking for an actor with gravitas and stamina as the role is physically and emotionally demanding. “Ashley is a stalwart and an absolute joy to work with! He brings humanity to Ebenezer Scrooge which forces the audience to empathise with him. His transformation from the miserly to the generous is something to behold.

“Ashley is also a very generous actor and human – something we hold in high regard when casting lead roles.” Charlie Bouguenon and Amber-Dawn Burnhams in Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’. Picture: Supplied This production has been playing to sold-out audiences for the last five years, making it a family favourite show for the festive period. “Originally ‘A Christmas Carol’ was conceived for the smaller studio theatre at Montecasino where it ran successfully for four years. When it became clear that this production was an evergreen holiday favourite, we decided to move it into the larger main theatre where it will play this year.

“It is not often that productions get the opportunity to be revised on an annual basis and this year’s version is most certainly the best we have presented to date. “The production is a visual and aural feast that appeals to the whole family, featuring puppetry, animation and special effects. This evergreen story of forgiveness and generosity is a heart-warming tale that leaves a positive warm glow in everyone’s hearts long after they have left the theatre. “The overarching message of Dickens’s classic tale is still as relevant today as it was 179 years ago. The world will be a better place if we all try to lighten the load of those less fortunate than us. It is a tale about community, generosity of spirit and of kindness. What better message could there be to spread around this Christmas season?

Catch Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” at Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino from December 14 – December 24. Tickets are available at Computicket from R150. Isabella Jane and Earl Gregory. Picture: Fiona MacPherson Cape Town

Star+Crossed Where: Artscape Arena When: Current to December 31.

Spanning almost nine decades, from 1910 with the formation of the Union of South Africa, until 1994 when Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected president, “Star+Crossed” explores how we use stories and fantasies to transmute a dark, barren world into something more meaningful, mythic, and beautiful. The musical, with book and lyrics by Marcel Meyer and music by Wessel Odendaal, centres on two unlikely people finding each other in extraordinary circumstances while forging a profound connection that transcends, time, space, and South Africa’s oppressive apartheid laws. An interstellar love story for the ages with a lush, romantic, original score that is bound to transport audiences to the stratosphere and beyond.

“At its heart, ‘Star+Crossed’ celebrates the power of storytelling. Which stories we choose to tell, how do we tell them and why. We are excited to share this unique and powerful story with theatre lovers in the Mother City. ‘Star+Crossed’ not only brings to life a brand-new, proudly South African narrative, it also showcases the talent of some of the top industry professionals currently working in the theatre sector,” Meyer said. Noni Mkhonto (Ariel) and Adriano Carlos (Prince Eric). Picture: Supplied Joburg Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr

Where: Peoples Theatre When: Current to December 24. Directed by director Jill Girard, “The Little Mermaid” is jam-packed with instantly recognisable songs including among others; “Part of your World”, “She’s in Love” and the Oscar–winning “Under the Sea”. This production flows seamlessly between land and sea, ensuring a visual, musical treat that will be lavish and exciting and allow the imaginations of young and old to run wild.

“What a whirlwind of a year it has been, with reopening the theatre which came with many changes and challenges, but at the same time, we also enjoyed many successes, with old and new faces gracing our auditorium and stage. We’re delighted to be bringing our audiences this crowd favourite,” Girard said. ‘It’s Beautiful at The Ballet’. Picture: Supplied Durban It’s Beautiful at The Ballet

Where: Playhouse Company – Opera Theatre When: December 22 – 23 Presented in association with the South African National Dance Trust, this celebration of dancers showcases the work of SA choreographers Veronica Paeper, Adele Blank, Sean Bovim and Dale Hurst, performing to the live accompaniment of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Eddie Clayton.