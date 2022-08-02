The fashion stole the spotlight at the 17th Satmas nomination event

The nominees for the 17th South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satmas) were announced in eMalahleni (Witbank) over the weekend. The event sought to unite cultures and shine the spotlight on all the diverse and rich cultures in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Artists, musicians and dignitaries, dressed in their best traditional attire, came out in their numbers to show their love and support. The red carpet was full of colour and reflected the rainbow nation. Attendees of the Satmas launch and nominees announcement on the red carpet. Picture: Supplied Cultural group Kopano ke Maatla set the stage alight with their electrifying performance, a reminder to the audience to appreciate their culture. Multi-platinum-selling singer Nomfundo Moh had the crowd singing along to her top-charting songs “Soft Life” and “Phakade Lami”. Rockzie also took to the stage while the “Idols South Africa” season 11 winner Karabo Mogane closed off the ceremony with a breathtaking performance that had the audience on their feet.

Acting eMalahleni Local Municipality mayor Faith Msibi, during her opening remarks, showed off her vocal abilities which earned her a position in the top five of "Idols SA" season 13. The audience was treated to the Fashion Kulture show, a Satma programme which gives designers an opportunity to showcase their talents. Fashion Kulture fashion show. Picture: Supplied Judges had the opportunity to judge designs that represented the various cultural groups in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Billy Brown, a celebrity pageant judge and social entrepreneur, remarked that there was tough competition in the fashion stakes. “The fashion show was very great and amazing. The designers brought their A game. Though out of 10 we had to choose five who are going to the finale, it was not easy to spot out the top 5, but we did manage to get five strong ones,” shared Brown. While fashion is a key component of any awards show, the Satmas incorporating the fashion element in their awards is somewhat innovative. Brown, a fashion lover, welcomed its inclusion in the awards.

Story continues below Advertisement

Creative director of Seditsi Collection, Lesedi Baakwalanya, showcased his Tswana designs and received two nominations, for best dressed designer and best traditional attire. He said the inspiration behind his designs was Sotho and Tswana because he has his origins in both cultures. Baakwalanya said he wanted to showcase how the world had evolved and how Africa could deliver fashion that is luxurious and sustainable. He too welcomed the incorporation of the fashion element in the Satmas.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Without fashion we can never have awards and for me it’s just saying that we are being recognised, and can do more and we are part of a bigger picture. We’ve always been seen as entertainment and we are not just that, we are entrepreneurs and we want to commercialise and become international,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NW Arts,Culture,Sports & Rec (@artssportnwpg) Local actress and radio presenter Phumzile Mlangeni, who received a nod in the Best Traditional Music Community Radio category, shared her hopes of bagging the award, which was previously only won by men. “I feel happy, I hope I win in the category. Most times men are the ones who win as they do traditional music, so as a woman who has been doing traditional music for years I hope to win,” she said.

In total there are 26 categories, and one that shows how the Satmas are keeping up with the times is the Best Traditional Social Media Influencer Award, where several local content creators such as Neliswe Faith Sibiya and Bafana Mthembu received nods. Satma CEO Zandile Ndzimande said that the awards were a reminder to the youth to uphold values such as “respect” and “ubuntu”. Satmas CEO Zandile Ndzimande speaking to the media at the Satmas launch and nominee announcement. Picture: Supplied “What we are instilling is that they should not leave who they are and their culture. They should still respect their culture regardless. What we are really pointing is that the youth should remember who they are, and (that they) are rooted as African and South African,” Ndzimande said.

The main Satmas event will be held on October 1 and it promises to be a star-studded affair with several cultural groups and award-winning artists taking to the stage. Mzansi beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida are also expected to be in attendance. The public is encouraged to vote for their favourite Satmas nominee by September 30.

Here is the full list of nominees: Best Afro Soul Song Daniel Brothers: “We Dance Again Love Me Again”

Royalson Live in Sagiya Celebrates KZN Jazz Legends 2021: “Ubuhle Bomuntu” Amanda Mankayi: “Ndawo yam” Best African Jazz Artist & Group

Fanie Dick Dzivha Fundudzi Mthobisi Mthalane

Best Reggae Artist & Group Burning Fire Lutendo CJ Munyai

Jeremiah Fyah Ises Best Praise Singer Artist & Group Venda Boy

Malume Tau Mayibuy’Afrika Best Indigenous Poet Artist & Group

Lucy Impondokazi Mudogwa Nqobile Msawenkosi Duma

Ntombi Ya Mutsonga Best Upcoming Artist & Group Mkoti Ogwaqa

Ma’onas the Melodian Mjolisi Best Traditional Music Community Radio Presenter

DJ MA-OSH: OR Tambo FM DJ Masindi: 7441 FM Majozi and Vezy: Alex FM

Lunga Mgamle: Zibonele FM Leswika La Radio: Radio turf Skhumb’esimnyama: Forte FM

Daniel Nkosi: Barberton Community Radio Mr. Shosho: Inanda FM Ngelozi Myeni: Nongoma FM

Phumzile Mlangeni: Kasie FM Xolani Magaqa: HIP 97.7 FM Jikijwa: Kouga FM

Yandisa Zizele: Khanya FM Sutata: Lekoa FM Ishmael Morota: SKFM Community Radio

Sakhile Mphumeleli: Madonsela Maputaland community radio Thapelino Medupe: Mahikeng FM Best Traditional Social Media Influencer

Brightonth Thembalethu Zamamboe Mkhize Neliswe Faith Sibiya

Bafana Mthembu Audrey Skhosana Tinyiko Khoza

Faith Mgobhozi Yenkosinabadala Makhoba Thando Mahlangu

Thato Angel Nomalizwi MC Mhlongo Best Mbhaqanga Artist & Group

Ababekezeli Trevor TMV Best Traditional Acapella Artist/Group

Inkululeko Nombika Black Boyz Afrika Mamas

Best Department of Art & Culture Eastern Cape North West

Free State Northern Cape Best Department Cultural Affairs Chief Director

KwaZulu-Natal Gauteng Eastern Cape

Limpopo Northern Cape Best Traditional Outfit

Bornwise Khoza: Bonny K David Maimela: Cree-Style-Arts Frank Ramatsetse: Candid Limpopo

Nomsa Mkhonza: Bomsa clothing Thabang Baakwalanga: Seditsi Best Indian Artist/Group

Pritisha M Omesh Mohanpursad Imran Qamar (IQ)

Best SePedi Artist/Group Seremi Crew Mpatli Rakgabale

Katalia Best Venda Artist/Group Vho Musenwa

Thifhelimbilu & Rumba boys Vha Venda Cultural Group Best Xitsonga Artist/Group

Clive-S Nurse Matlala Henny C

Prince Rhangani Best Ndebele Artist/Group Allentjie

Paulos Negwabo Lakwatutu Sikabopho KaNyabela Best IsiXhosa Artist Group

Nelisa Xhensakumisiwe Sivuyile

Best SeTswana Artist/Group Dikwena Tsa Matlosana Tswelelang Cultural Dancers

Diragammu Cultural Group Mamakie Motlogelwa Best SiSwati Artist/Group

Sam Ndlovu Msa Lomshiyo Snothemba Cultural Group

Best Sesotho Artist/Group Thabang Mosoeuenyana Khopolo khuluoe

Linare tsa Mafube Best Boeremusiek Artist/Group Vatvas Dansorkes

Kosie Beukes Die Teelepeltjies Best Maskandi (T&D) Artist/Group

Masinga (Sgqoko Sembongolo) uDumakahle Gatsheni

Most Voted Song Of The Year Tau Sebata: “Mamadi” Gatsheni: “Emendweni”

Retsosangwao Cultural Group: “Dikgwetlo tsa Botshelo” Henny C: “Driver ya Marato” Die Ventertjies: “Ratkas Vastrap”

Venda Boy: “Lwendo” Malimo a tselakhopo: “Lesika la Thole” Bholoja: “Swazi Soul”

Sivuyile: “Bambo Lwam” Tsokotsane Tsa Lihlaba: “Mohau oa hau” Best Traditional Music SABC Radio Presenter Of the Year

RSG: Willem Viljoen Ukhozi FM: Bheka Mchunu Lotus FM: Zakia Ahmed

Thobela FM: Augustine Shotholo Munghana Lonene FM: Solly Makamu and Mafosi Timintsu Phalaphala FM: Humbulani Nengovhela

X-K FM: Riano Nduve Umhlobo Wenene FM: Gudl’abatshakazi (Gudla) Motsweding FM: Tom Perez