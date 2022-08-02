The fashion stole the spotlight at the 17th Satmas nomination event

The nominees for the 17th South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satmas) were announced in eMalahleni (Witbank) over the weekend.
The event sought to unite cultures and shine the spotlight on all the diverse and rich cultures in South Africa.
Artists, musicians and dignitaries, dressed in their best traditional attire, came out in their numbers to show their love and support. The red carpet was full of colour and reflected the rainbow nation.
Cultural group Kopano ke Maatla set the stage alight with their electrifying performance, a reminder to the audience to appreciate their culture.
Multi-platinum-selling singer Nomfundo Moh had the crowd singing along to her top-charting songs “Soft Life” and “Phakade Lami”. Rockzie also took to the stage while the “Idols South Africa” season 11 winner Karabo Mogane closed off the ceremony with a breathtaking performance that had the audience on their feet.
Acting eMalahleni Local Municipality mayor Faith Msibi, during her opening remarks, showed off her vocal abilities which earned her a position in the top five of "Idols SA" season 13.
The audience was treated to the Fashion Kulture show, a Satma programme which gives designers an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Judges had the opportunity to judge designs that represented the various cultural groups in South Africa.
Billy Brown, a celebrity pageant judge and social entrepreneur, remarked that there was tough competition in the fashion stakes.
“The fashion show was very great and amazing. The designers brought their A game. Though out of 10 we had to choose five who are going to the finale, it was not easy to spot out the top 5, but we did manage to get five strong ones,” shared Brown.
While fashion is a key component of any awards show, the Satmas incorporating the fashion element in their awards is somewhat innovative. Brown, a fashion lover, welcomed its inclusion in the awards.
Creative director of Seditsi Collection, Lesedi Baakwalanya, showcased his Tswana designs and received two nominations, for best dressed designer and best traditional attire.
He said the inspiration behind his designs was Sotho and Tswana because he has his origins in both cultures.
Baakwalanya said he wanted to showcase how the world had evolved and how Africa could deliver fashion that is luxurious and sustainable. He too welcomed the incorporation of the fashion element in the Satmas.
“Without fashion we can never have awards and for me it’s just saying that we are being recognised, and can do more and we are part of a bigger picture. We’ve always been seen as entertainment and we are not just that, we are entrepreneurs and we want to commercialise and become international,” he said.
Local actress and radio presenter Phumzile Mlangeni, who received a nod in the Best Traditional Music Community Radio category, shared her hopes of bagging the award, which was previously only won by men.
“I feel happy, I hope I win in the category. Most times men are the ones who win as they do traditional music, so as a woman who has been doing traditional music for years I hope to win,” she said.
In total there are 26 categories, and one that shows how the Satmas are keeping up with the times is the Best Traditional Social Media Influencer Award, where several local content creators such as Neliswe Faith Sibiya and Bafana Mthembu received nods.
Satma CEO Zandile Ndzimande said that the awards were a reminder to the youth to uphold values such as “respect” and “ubuntu”.
“What we are instilling is that they should not leave who they are and their culture. They should still respect their culture regardless. What we are really pointing is that the youth should remember who they are, and (that they) are rooted as African and South African,” Ndzimande said.
The main Satmas event will be held on October 1 and it promises to be a star-studded affair with several cultural groups and award-winning artists taking to the stage.
Mzansi beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida are also expected to be in attendance.
The public is encouraged to vote for their favourite Satmas nominee by September 30.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Afro Soul Song
Daniel Brothers: “We Dance Again Love Me Again”
Royalson Live in Sagiya Celebrates KZN Jazz Legends 2021: “Ubuhle Bomuntu”
Amanda Mankayi: “Ndawo yam”
Best African Jazz Artist & Group
Fanie Dick
Dzivha Fundudzi
Mthobisi Mthalane
Best Reggae Artist & Group
Burning Fire
Lutendo CJ Munyai
Jeremiah Fyah Ises
Best Praise Singer Artist & Group
Venda Boy
Malume Tau
Mayibuy’Afrika
Best Indigenous Poet Artist & Group
Lucy Impondokazi
Mudogwa
Nqobile Msawenkosi Duma
Ntombi Ya Mutsonga
Best Upcoming Artist & Group
Mkoti Ogwaqa
Ma’onas the Melodian
Mjolisi
Best Traditional Music Community Radio Presenter
DJ MA-OSH: OR Tambo FM
DJ Masindi: 7441 FM
Majozi and Vezy: Alex FM
Lunga Mgamle: Zibonele FM
Leswika La Radio: Radio turf
Skhumb’esimnyama: Forte FM
Daniel Nkosi: Barberton Community Radio
Mr. Shosho: Inanda FM
Ngelozi Myeni: Nongoma FM
Phumzile Mlangeni: Kasie FM
Xolani Magaqa: HIP 97.7 FM
Jikijwa: Kouga FM
Yandisa Zizele: Khanya FM
Sutata: Lekoa FM
Ishmael Morota: SKFM Community Radio
Sakhile Mphumeleli: Madonsela Maputaland community radio
Thapelino Medupe: Mahikeng FM
Best Traditional Social Media Influencer
Brightonth Thembalethu
Zamamboe Mkhize
Neliswe Faith Sibiya
Bafana Mthembu
Audrey Skhosana
Tinyiko Khoza
Faith Mgobhozi
Yenkosinabadala Makhoba
Thando Mahlangu
Thato Angel
Nomalizwi MC Mhlongo
Best Mbhaqanga Artist & Group
Ababekezeli
Trevor TMV
Best Traditional Acapella Artist/Group
Inkululeko
Nombika Black Boyz
Afrika Mamas
Best Department of Art & Culture
Eastern Cape
North West
Free State
Northern Cape
Best Department Cultural Affairs Chief Director
KwaZulu-Natal
Gauteng
Eastern Cape
Limpopo
Northern Cape
Best Traditional Outfit
Bornwise Khoza: Bonny K
David Maimela: Cree-Style-Arts
Frank Ramatsetse: Candid Limpopo
Nomsa Mkhonza: Bomsa clothing
Thabang Baakwalanga: Seditsi
Best Indian Artist/Group
Pritisha M
Omesh Mohanpursad
Imran Qamar (IQ)
Best SePedi Artist/Group
Seremi Crew
Mpatli Rakgabale
Katalia
Best Venda Artist/Group
Vho Musenwa
Thifhelimbilu & Rumba boys
Vha Venda Cultural Group
Best Xitsonga Artist/Group
Clive-S
Nurse Matlala
Henny C
Prince Rhangani
Best Ndebele Artist/Group
Allentjie
Paulos Negwabo Lakwatutu
Sikabopho KaNyabela
Best IsiXhosa Artist Group
Nelisa
Xhensakumisiwe
Sivuyile
Best SeTswana Artist/Group
Dikwena Tsa Matlosana
Tswelelang Cultural Dancers
Diragammu Cultural Group
Mamakie Motlogelwa
Best SiSwati Artist/Group
Sam Ndlovu
Msa Lomshiyo
Snothemba Cultural Group
Best Sesotho Artist/Group
Thabang Mosoeuenyana
Khopolo khuluoe
Linare tsa Mafube
Best Boeremusiek Artist/Group
Vatvas Dansorkes
Kosie Beukes
Die Teelepeltjies
Best Maskandi (T&D) Artist/Group
Masinga (Sgqoko Sembongolo)
uDumakahle
Gatsheni
Most Voted Song Of The Year
Tau Sebata: “Mamadi”
Gatsheni: “Emendweni”
Retsosangwao Cultural Group: “Dikgwetlo tsa Botshelo”
Henny C: “Driver ya Marato”
Die Ventertjies: “Ratkas Vastrap”
Venda Boy: “Lwendo”
Malimo a tselakhopo: “Lesika la Thole”
Bholoja: “Swazi Soul”
Sivuyile: “Bambo Lwam”
Tsokotsane Tsa Lihlaba: “Mohau oa hau”
Best Traditional Music SABC Radio Presenter Of the Year
RSG: Willem Viljoen
Ukhozi FM: Bheka Mchunu
Lotus FM: Zakia Ahmed
Thobela FM: Augustine Shotholo
Munghana Lonene FM: Solly Makamu and Mafosi Timintsu
Phalaphala FM: Humbulani Nengovhela
X-K FM: Riano Nduve
Umhlobo Wenene FM: Gudl’abatshakazi (Gudla)
Motsweding FM: Tom Perez
Lesedi FM: Ntsoaki Motloung and Phakisi Mokoena
Ikwekwezi FM: Piet Shabangu
Ligwalagwala FM: Sifiso Lubisi