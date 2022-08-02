Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
The fashion stole the spotlight at the 17th Satmas nomination event

Cultural group Kopano ke Maatla performed at the event. Picture: Supplied

Cultural group Kopano ke Maatla performed at the event. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

The nominees for the 17th South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satmas) were announced in eMalahleni (Witbank) over the weekend.

The event sought to unite cultures and shine the spotlight on all the diverse and rich cultures in South Africa.

Artists, musicians and dignitaries, dressed in their best traditional attire, came out in their numbers to show their love and support. The red carpet was full of colour and reflected the rainbow nation.

Attendees of the Satmas launch and nominees announcement on the red carpet. Picture: Supplied

Cultural group Kopano ke Maatla set the stage alight with their electrifying performance, a reminder to the audience to appreciate their culture.

Multi-platinum-selling singer Nomfundo Moh had the crowd singing along to her top-charting songs “Soft Life” and “Phakade Lami”. Rockzie also took to the stage while the “Idols South Africa” season 11 winner Karabo Mogane closed off the ceremony with a breathtaking performance that had the audience on their feet.

Acting eMalahleni Local Municipality mayor Faith Msibi, during her opening remarks, showed off her vocal abilities which earned her a position in the top five of "Idols SA" season 13.

The audience was treated to the Fashion Kulture show, a Satma programme which gives designers an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Fashion Kulture fashion show. Picture: Supplied

Judges had the opportunity to judge designs that represented the various cultural groups in South Africa.

Billy Brown, a celebrity pageant judge and social entrepreneur, remarked that there was tough competition in the fashion stakes.

“The fashion show was very great and amazing. The designers brought their A game. Though out of 10 we had to choose five who are going to the finale, it was not easy to spot out the top 5, but we did manage to get five strong ones,” shared Brown.

While fashion is a key component of any awards show, the Satmas incorporating the fashion element in their awards is somewhat innovative. Brown, a fashion lover, welcomed its inclusion in the awards.

Creative director of Seditsi Collection, Lesedi Baakwalanya, showcased his Tswana designs and received two nominations, for best dressed designer and best traditional attire.

He said the inspiration behind his designs was Sotho and Tswana because he has his origins in both cultures.

Baakwalanya said he wanted to showcase how the world had evolved and how Africa could deliver fashion that is luxurious and sustainable. He too welcomed the incorporation of the fashion element in the Satmas.

“Without fashion we can never have awards and for me it’s just saying that we are being recognised, and can do more and we are part of a bigger picture. We’ve always been seen as entertainment and we are not just that, we are entrepreneurs and we want to commercialise and become international,” he said.

Local actress and radio presenter Phumzile Mlangeni, who received a nod in the Best Traditional Music Community Radio category, shared her hopes of bagging the award, which was previously only won by men.

“I feel happy, I hope I win in the category. Most times men are the ones who win as they do traditional music, so as a woman who has been doing traditional music for years I hope to win,” she said.

In total there are 26 categories, and one that shows how the Satmas are keeping up with the times is the Best Traditional Social Media Influencer Award, where several local content creators such as Neliswe Faith Sibiya and Bafana Mthembu received nods.

Satma CEO Zandile Ndzimande said that the awards were a reminder to the youth to uphold values such as “respect” and “ubuntu”.

Satmas CEO Zandile Ndzimande speaking to the media at the Satmas launch and nominee announcement. Picture: Supplied

“What we are instilling is that they should not leave who they are and their culture. They should still respect their culture regardless. What we are really pointing is that the youth should remember who they are, and (that they) are rooted as African and South African,” Ndzimande said.

The main Satmas event will be held on October 1 and it promises to be a star-studded affair with several cultural groups and award-winning artists taking to the stage.

Mzansi beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida are also expected to be in attendance.

The public is encouraged to vote for their favourite Satmas nominee by September 30.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Afro Soul Song

Daniel Brothers: “We Dance Again Love Me Again”

Royalson Live in Sagiya Celebrates KZN Jazz Legends 2021: “Ubuhle Bomuntu”

Amanda Mankayi: “Ndawo yam”

Best African Jazz Artist & Group

Fanie Dick

Dzivha Fundudzi

Mthobisi Mthalane

Best Reggae Artist & Group

Burning Fire

Lutendo CJ Munyai

Jeremiah Fyah Ises

Best Praise Singer Artist & Group

Venda Boy

Malume Tau

Mayibuy’Afrika

Best Indigenous Poet Artist & Group

Lucy Impondokazi

Mudogwa

Nqobile Msawenkosi Duma

Ntombi Ya Mutsonga

Best Upcoming Artist & Group

Mkoti Ogwaqa

Ma’onas the Melodian

Mjolisi

Best Traditional Music Community Radio Presenter

DJ MA-OSH: OR Tambo FM

DJ Masindi: 7441 FM

Majozi and Vezy: Alex FM

Lunga Mgamle: Zibonele FM

Leswika La Radio: Radio turf

Skhumb’esimnyama: Forte FM

Daniel Nkosi: Barberton Community Radio

Mr. Shosho: Inanda FM

Ngelozi Myeni: Nongoma FM

Phumzile Mlangeni: Kasie FM

Xolani Magaqa: HIP 97.7 FM

Jikijwa: Kouga FM

Yandisa Zizele: Khanya FM

Sutata: Lekoa FM

Ishmael Morota: SKFM Community Radio

Sakhile Mphumeleli: Madonsela Maputaland community radio

Thapelino Medupe: Mahikeng FM

Best Traditional Social Media Influencer

Brightonth Thembalethu

Zamamboe Mkhize

Neliswe Faith Sibiya

Bafana Mthembu

Audrey Skhosana

Tinyiko Khoza

Faith Mgobhozi

Yenkosinabadala Makhoba

Thando Mahlangu

Thato Angel

Nomalizwi MC Mhlongo

Best Mbhaqanga Artist & Group

Ababekezeli

Trevor TMV

Best Traditional Acapella Artist/Group

Inkululeko

Nombika Black Boyz

Afrika Mamas

Best Department of Art & Culture

Eastern Cape

North West

Free State

Northern Cape

Best Department Cultural Affairs Chief Director

KwaZulu-Natal

Gauteng

Eastern Cape

Limpopo

Northern Cape

Best Traditional Outfit

Bornwise Khoza: Bonny K

David Maimela: Cree-Style-Arts

Frank Ramatsetse: Candid Limpopo

Nomsa Mkhonza: Bomsa clothing

Thabang Baakwalanga: Seditsi

Best Indian Artist/Group

Pritisha M

Omesh Mohanpursad

Imran Qamar (IQ)

Best SePedi Artist/Group

Seremi Crew

Mpatli Rakgabale

Katalia

Best Venda Artist/Group

Vho Musenwa

Thifhelimbilu & Rumba boys

Vha Venda Cultural Group

Best Xitsonga Artist/Group

Clive-S

Nurse Matlala

Henny C

Prince Rhangani

Best Ndebele Artist/Group

Allentjie

Paulos Negwabo Lakwatutu

Sikabopho KaNyabela

Best IsiXhosa Artist Group

Nelisa

Xhensakumisiwe

Sivuyile

Best SeTswana Artist/Group

Dikwena Tsa Matlosana

Tswelelang Cultural Dancers

Diragammu Cultural Group

Mamakie Motlogelwa

Best SiSwati Artist/Group

Sam Ndlovu

Msa Lomshiyo

Snothemba Cultural Group

Best Sesotho Artist/Group

Thabang Mosoeuenyana

Khopolo khuluoe

Linare tsa Mafube

Best Boeremusiek Artist/Group

Vatvas Dansorkes

Kosie Beukes

Die Teelepeltjies

Best Maskandi (T&D) Artist/Group

Masinga (Sgqoko Sembongolo)

uDumakahle

Gatsheni

Most Voted Song Of The Year

Tau Sebata: “Mamadi”

Gatsheni: “Emendweni”

Retsosangwao Cultural Group: “Dikgwetlo tsa Botshelo”

Henny C: “Driver ya Marato”

Die Ventertjies: “Ratkas Vastrap”

Venda Boy: “Lwendo”

Malimo a tselakhopo: “Lesika la Thole”

Bholoja: “Swazi Soul”

Sivuyile: “Bambo Lwam”

Tsokotsane Tsa Lihlaba: “Mohau oa hau”

Best Traditional Music SABC Radio Presenter Of the Year

RSG: Willem Viljoen

Ukhozi FM: Bheka Mchunu

Lotus FM: Zakia Ahmed

Thobela FM: Augustine Shotholo

Munghana Lonene FM: Solly Makamu and Mafosi Timintsu

Phalaphala FM: Humbulani Nengovhela

X-K FM: Riano Nduve

Umhlobo Wenene FM: Gudl’abatshakazi (Gudla)

Motsweding FM: Tom Perez

Lesedi FM: Ntsoaki Motloung and Phakisi Mokoena

Ikwekwezi FM: Piet Shabangu

Ligwalagwala FM: Sifiso Lubisi

