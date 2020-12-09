The Goddess of Finessa Rhea Blek will perform in virtual concert
Rhea Blek aka The Goddess of Finessa is ready to perform in an online concert set up by Concerts SA and other stakeholders.
The singer-songwriter who creates genre-less music for the boundless generation is excited to share her latest music with her fans and followers.
Blek has an impressively delicate touch and skillful use of her voice, which is pretty in line with the definition of ‘finesse’.
You can tell Blek is born and bred in Durban, if you’ve been paying attention to the sounds coming out of the 031 lately.
“I really hope everyone enjoys this performance and takes it in. The performance coincides with the release of my newest single Dirty Dancing, which is a really fun track,” said Blek.
Blek's band will feature Sanele Bhengu (DJ Vintage) on the decks and bassist Sihle Nkomo.
The concert will also include a performance by the poet Dr Prof from Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club with his poem ”Umgcine Baba”.
Concerts SA is a joint South African/Norwegian live music development project working with musicians, promoters, venue owners and audiences, and providing support to the sector through research and skills development for music professionals.
The project aims to build a vibrant and viable live music circuit in southern Africa.
Event Information:
Date: 15 December 2020
Tickets: R30, available at National Arts Festival