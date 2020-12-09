The Goddess of Finessa Rhea Blek will perform in virtual concert

Rhea Blek aka The Goddess of Finessa is ready to perform in an online concert set up by Concerts SA and other stakeholders.

The singer-songwriter who creates genre-less music for the boundless generation is excited to share her latest music with her fans and followers.

Blek has an impressively delicate touch and skillful use of her voice, which is pretty in line with the definition of ‘finesse’.

You can tell Blek is born and bred in Durban, if you’ve been paying attention to the sounds coming out of the 031 lately.

“I really hope everyone enjoys this performance and takes it in. The performance coincides with the release of my newest single Dirty Dancing, which is a really fun track,” said Blek.