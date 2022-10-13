‘The Unlikely Secret Agent’ is a story of love and justice, says author Ronnie Kasrils

Author and former spy boss Ronnie Kasrils says the theatre masterpiece “The Unlikely Secret Agent” is an ode to his late wife, anti-apartheid activist Eleanor Kasrils. “The Unlikely Secret Agent” is making its return to Baxter Theatre, from October 20 to 29, before embarking on a national and international tour.

Story continues below Advertisement

Adapted into a play by award-winning actor and playwright, Paul du Toit, “The Unlikely Secret Agent” brings to life a remarkable story of a young woman's courage and daring at a time of increasing repression in apartheid South Africa. Eleanor, an unassuming young mother, is arrested at Griggs bookstore where she works in Durban. She is taken in for questioning. The police are on the hunt for her lover, the notorious “terrorist”, Red Ronnie Kasrils. She finds herself detained under the 90-day detention act and brutally interrogated.

The former minister for intelligence services says the play is a celebration of Eleanor’s courageous life and legacy. “The stage adaptation is so moving that I fell in love with Eleanor all over again. The impact of live theatre can be a most dramatic art form of conveying conflicting emotions and conveying the development of character,” says the award-winning author. “I was smitten by the transformation from book to stage in the hands of master playwright Paul, and Erika's performance as Eleanor.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The play captures the dangerous actions of daring to oppose a police state, in contrast to the lighter moments of tenderness between young lovers and sudden shifts of ribald humour in a mental hospital where Eleanor was consigned. “This creates a magnetic effect that hugely delights me and audiences alike. It is an exhilarating experience to see one’s literary work enacted on stage.” The cast of “The Unlikely Secret Agent” cast. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur The 83-year-old says his wife’s “sudden death” in 2009 inspired his decision to write the book, which is a political thriller and a love story.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We had met in Durban in 1960, after the Sharpeville massacre, when we became involved in the Struggle against apartheid. By 1963, after a dangerous period of clandestine activism, we fled into exile. “Her courageous exploits and sacrifice, at a huge personal cost, in that period were relatively unknown. In the months following her death, I wrote about her contribution as a tribute to her life. “She was an ordinary person who found the courage to do extraordinary things to overcome injustice.”

Kasrils says the actress and producer of the show, Erika Marais, ignited the idea for the critically acclaimed production. Ronnie Kasrils and Erika Marais. Picture: Patrick-William Adams In 2021, Marais received a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nomination for Best Actress for her role as Eleanor in “The Unlikely Secret Agent”. “She had come across the book and was keen to produce it. Erika wanted to get into Eleanor’s skin, and this interaction proved most useful. We had long conversations about Eleanor and then, brought Paul du Toit on board to adapt the story to the stage.

“I was very impressed with their approach and delighted with their creative skill and commitment.” Kasrils says some of the themes explored in the book include police brutality and the fight for justice. “The central theme is what motivates an ordinary human being to stand up for justice, in support of those suffering oppression.

“The question arises as to how such a person is able to find the strength and moral commitment to stay true to such principles. “It is a story about how ordinary people can become extraordinary. How a woman waging a solitary battle against brutal police interrogation is able to summon up reserves of strength to outwit her adversaries.”

Erika Marais and Wessel Pretorius in The Unlikely Secret Agent. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur Kasrils says the story is multilayered, with themes of loyalty, love and liberty. “It is ultimately a challenge to each and everyone as to whether they would be prepared to stand up for liberty. The theme is a universal one for all ages.”

The former politician says South Africans would enjoy this play because it provides a “fascinating mirror” into the country’s past. “The Unlikely Secret Agent” runs at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio from October 20 to 29. Tickets cost from R160 and are available at Webtickets.

Betrayal cast. Picture: Supplied Cape Town Betrayal Where: Artscape.

When: October 20 to 29. “Betrayal” is a critically acclaimed play written in 1978 by Nobel prize recipient Harold Pinter. It won an Olivier award in 1979 for Best New Play in the West End. The play integrates various permutations of betrayal relating to a seven-year affair involving a married couple, Emma and Robert and Robert's "close friend" Jerry.

For five years Jerry and Emma carry on their affair without Robert's knowledge, until Emma, without telling Jerry she has done so, admits her infidelity to her husband, Robert. Enable. Picture: Herman Verwey Joburg International Body Moves Dance Festival

Where: Sibikwa Arts Centre, Benoni. When: Until October 16. The festival challenges perceptions and expands understanding of dance and disability, promoting cultural exchange, collaboration and co-operation between African and European countries.

The events will have dancers and dance companies from South Africa, Uganda, Ireland, Italy, Flanders and the Netherlands showcase their talent. The festival including workshops. Rehearsals will be filmed as part of a collaborative research project on Disability Dance and Citizenship in Africa, spearheaded by Dr Lliane Loots, the founder of Flatfoot Dance Company and a lecturer at UKZN, and Professor Yvette Hutchinson, of University Warwick UK. KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Facebook Durban

KZN Philharmonic’s 2022 Spring Season Where: Playhouse. When: On now until October 27.