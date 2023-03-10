The ‘World Naked Bike Ride’ accelerates awareness around a just energy transition

Hundreds of enthusiastic cyclists and non-cyclists will bare it all in the annual “World Naked Bike Ride” (WNBR) event taking place on March 11. The event is the brainchild of Juanita Pretorius who started the initiative in Cape Town in 2008. The event, which is in its 12th year, sees citizens take action against South Africa’s coal-fired air pollution.

The WNBR takes place in over 74 cities around the world, covering the Southern Hemisphere in March and the Northern Hemisphere in June. Pretorius said: “We will ride against the burning of fossil fuels, which is contributing to climate change and ecological disaster - the signs of which are becoming more evident every day. “Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, water scarcity and food insecurity. The devastating impact of our addiction to fossil fuels is undeniable.

“Climate change is the biggest threat that the human species and our planet has ever faced. Our very survival depends on finding ways to stop it.” The event is open to anyone who shares a keen interest in spreading awareness and share the motive of the WNBR organisation. Pretorius added: “On Saturday, we ride as a collective to call for South Africa to embark on a just energy transition and switch from coal-fired power to renewable energy, which is the cheapest form of energy available.

“We gather at 8am and start at 9am from the Colin Eglin library in Sea Point (Civic Centre, Corner of Three Anchor Bay Road and Main Road, Cape Town). “Dress code is ‘bare as you dare’. Do something constructive and help protect our planet in a body positive manner. Join us for the ride of your life - because our lives and that of the planet depends on it.” CAPE TOWN

“Peacock Festival” Join drag queens 3D, Shannin Brown, Manila von Teez, BB Valhour, Emogen Moore, Ina Propriette and Maxine Wild at the annual “Knysna Peacock Festival”. DJ PJ Smith will be on the decks with Nukes and Ross, with a special performance by Shaza. Where: Melville Centre, Knysna.

When: March 20 at 7pm. Cost: R150 via Quicket. “Elvis Burning Love Tribute”

The Drama Factory brings you the music and magic of this incredible artist. Produced, marketed and directed by Rainbow Dust and Music (Skye Wilson and Monique Sher), this show features a full band of talented musicians fronted by Doug Weich. Expect to be transported back in time to experience rock n’ roll history. Top Cape Town musicians Dieter Stutz will be on bass, Dave Goldberg on keyboards and backing vocals, Guido Helm on lead guitar and backing vocals and Deklin Allen on drums, join Doug on stage to create “Elvis – Burning Love.”

Where: The Drama Factory, Strand. When: March 24 at 7.30pm. Cost: R200 to R220 from www.thedramafactory.co.za.

DURBAN “Merv The Swerv” Comedian Mervyn Pillay is back on stage with his one man show antics. Tall stories, celebrity impressions and funny situations is the summary of what Pillay’s shows entails.

His past shows include “Back in Time”, “Mervyn from Durban”, “Me myself & I”, “Bollywood Comedy Night” and “One Nite Stand”. Some of these characters will come to life on stage in his latest show “Merv the Swerv”. The show is family-friendly. Where: iZulu Theatre, iSibaya Casino.

When: March 21 at 3pm. Cost: R120 via TicketPro. “Guitar Conversations”

It’s been over 25 years since South African jazz legend and singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler graced the stages in Durban. He is set to dazzle the audience along with South African jazz star Ernie Smith. The two guitar virtuosos will serenade the night with the sounds of African guitars and some of your favourite songs. Soothing love songs and talking guitars make for an epic night to be remembered.

Where: The Werehouse, Hunter Street, Durban. When: March 18. Cost: Tickets are R500 - R600 via Webtickets.

JOHANNESBURG “Glenmorangie Experience” Coming off his Best Global Music Performance nod at the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, multi-talented artist Zakes Bantwini reunites with Glenmorangie for the next instalment of the “Glenmorangie Experience”.

Glenmorangie will host its third event where Bantwini will perform alongside a stellar line-up of local acts. The “Glenmorangie Experience” is a multi-sensory event, with the fusion of visuals, sound and delicious drinks. Thousands of attendees gathered at the country’s trendiest lifestyle spots last year and this coming edition promises to transform Soweto into a wonderland of experiences. Where: Konka Day Club, Soweto.

When: March 19 from 11am. Cost: For table bookings, visit www.konkadayclub.co.za, WhatsApp 083 722 1401 or email [email protected] “Is That Even Funny?”

The pandemic had a massive effect on the comedy industry and with every dedicated comedy club closed down, leaving no space to test out material. In this amazing concept comedy show Jason and Nicholas Goliath take the stage to test out some new jokes they have written and ask the audience to decide “Is that Even Funny?”. The show is part of the IYABUYA iPOPArt festival and is presented in partnership with Goliath & Goliath.

Where: Artistry, 22 Fredman Drive, Sandton. When: March 12. Cost: R100. Visit popartcentre.co.za.

“Sho't Left Broadway” Mark your calendars for the premiere of “Sho't Left Broadway” presented by the National School of the Arts (NSA). The play follows the story of Naledi, whose name means “star”, as she pursues her dream of becoming a Broadway performer in a liminal world between life and death.

Don't miss this relatable and passionate production, which is part of the NSA's Artists in Residence program. “Sho't Left Broadway” is suitable for audiences of all ages and promises to leave you with a song in your heart and hope for happy endings. Where: Nelson Mandela Theatre, Joburg Theatre.