ThursGAY Nights Drag Show coming to you virtually

The monthly ThursGAY Nights Drag Show is making its way to your screen on Thursday, 28 May. Entire cities are in different stages of lockdown due to coronavirus, causing LGBTQI+ show venues and nightclubs around the world to temporarily close their doors. The effects of this, and the inability to connect in person, has proved tough for all of everyone. The queer community would normally head out to party and watch the queens perform, for the community and sense of belonging that comes with it.

Our local drag queens have therefore decided to start streaming their acts live to help raise our collective spirits during lockdown.

Going digital has changed the way we do drag, but it also allows us to share a message of hope and kindness and self-care.

Join them for the next ThursGAY Nights with DJ PJ Smith, and Cape Town’s top drag talent as they take you on a journey of song, dance and some chats in between.

Featuring talented divas such as Kat Gilardi, Vida Fantabisher, Manila Von Teez, and special guest, Wendy LaRosa.

This show promises to deliver high voltage entertainment to turn your Covid-19 frown upside down.

For those of you, who have been slightly afraid or embarrassed to physically attend a Drag Show, then now’s the time to watch our girls perform right from the comfort of your home.

Event Information:

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 5:30pm

Tickets: R50, available at Quicket