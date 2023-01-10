‘Tien Duisend Ton’ sprinkles love and hope as theatres reopen for the year

If love and laughter coupled with a bit of drama are on your bucket list for 2023, you are in for a treat as the popular Afrikaans play “Tien Duisend Ton” makes its return to the stage after a three-year break. “Tien Duisend Ton” premiered at Woordfees in Stellenbosch in March of 2019. Later that year it opened at the Aardklop in Potchefstroom and now it’s headed to the Market Theatre for a limited season, from January 20 until February 5.

Story continues below Advertisement

Based on the English playwright Duncan Macmillan’s popular production “Lungs”, “Tien Duisend Ton” is translated into Afrikaans. Directed by Nico Scheepers, it stars Albert Pretorius and Cintaine Schutte. “I got the idea from the script. At the time I had not seen the play,” Scheepers told IOL Entertainment.

“I was already a big fan of his work, so when I saw he was bringing up this beautiful, new, romantic two-hander, I immediately bought the script online and got my two favourite actors and said, ‘We’re doing this. I don’t know how but we’re doing this play’,” Scheepers shared. “I translated another play by the same British playwright called ‘People, Places and Things’. “We haven’t performed ‘People, Places and Things” yet because it’s very expensive, but we hope after this incredible performance of ‘Tien Duisend Ton’ we will get funding to stage yet another masterpiece by Duncan Macmillan.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Albert Pretorius and Cintaine Schutte. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht As the translating the play, Scheepers said it is important to ensure that the meaning behind the production is not lost during the translation process. “I’ve had the privilege to translate quite a few plays, especially such as the ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’, and you're always scared to change anything… It’s a very difficult process because you’re not just going to change from English to Afrikaans. “The words can change a bit, but the meaning must remain clear. Languages are different, it’s not just the Google translate file. The way we express ourselves and the way we convey our emotions is completely unique to our different languages and cultural groups.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“’Tien Duisend Ton” follows the story of a couple (Man and Vrou) through the surprising life cycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love. “The play was relevant when we did it for the first time in 2019 but even more so now, like this stuff they talk about in the play is literally happening every day. “The main theme of the play is basically a discussion between a couple about whether it’s advisable to have a child in a world that’s literally burning. And how do you answer to your child for what your generation did to the planet?

“But what makes the play incredible is, it’s not really about that, that all happens in your head. It’s a completely relatable, romantic and a beautiful story. “The show is funny, it’s moving and it’s real. People want to be moved, whether that’s to laughter, or to tears or anger, people just wanna be moved. “And I think the reason why this play is one of my favourite players I’ve ever directed and watched… we are so grateful to be able to do it again.

“The reason we (cast and crew) have such an emotional connection to the work is that the play doesn’t lie. And the way we’re presenting it as well, the lights are on the whole time. You can’t lie to the audience in this play. “I think people haven’t seen anything like this before and I think they’re gonna be shocked by the honesty and how much they can relate to the characters.” “Tien Duisend Ton” runs at the Market Theatre from January 20 until February 5. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R90.

Graham Hopkins and Fiona Ramsay. Picture: Supplied Joburg Hansard by Simon Woods Where: Theatre On The Square

When: January 10 –19 . Directed by legendary actor Robert Whitehead, “Hansard” by Simon Woods stars winning theatre veterans Fiona Ramsay and Graham Hopkins. This intriguing, witty and moving new international play, which premiered at London’s National Theatre in 2019, was presented for the first time in South Africa earlier in 2022 and the show is back by popular demand for a limited period this January.

It’s a summer morning and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife, Diana. Robin is strongly right-wing and contemptuous of identity politics, while Diana’s liberal attitudes are excitingly critical of Tory rule and entitlement. Their relationship is also not as blissful as it seems and family secrets spark in this compelling domestic drama.

The Three Little Pigs. Picture: Baxter Website Cape Town The Three Little Pigs Where: Baxter Theatre

When: Until January 11. “The Three Little Pigs” is a delightful children’s classic where the three little pigs leave their farm in the Karoo to build houses of their own. One wants to be a dancer, another wants to be a singer and the third wants to be a successful businessman. The big bad wolf pretends to be a travelling salesman to get into their homes but has to resort to blowing the houses down.

When none of his disguises works, he tries to blow the houses up and ends up blowing himself up. “The Three Little Pigs” is adapted and directed by Elton John Duffy, who has been producing children’s theatre and delighting audiences for the past 30 years. Jack and the Beanstalk cast. Picture: Val Adamson Durban

Jack and the Beanstalk Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre When: Until January 15.

One of the world's favourite fairy tales, “Jack and the Beanstalk” is still playing at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre until January 15. The classic pantomime follows the story of Jack, who lives with his mother, Dame Flora Flatbroke, in a small cottage in the country and they are very poor. Jack trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans which grow into a massive, towering beanstalk reaching up into the clouds. Jack climbs the beanstalk and finds himself in the castle of an unfriendly giant.