Top 5 Valentine’s Day meal specials in Johannesburg

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and Johannesburg has an abundance of restaurants and experiences to choose from for an intimate & romantic dinner for two, or just an evening out with friends. Below is a selection of five amazing specials provided at various restaurants and locations around Johannesburg. From intimate indoor seatings to divine outdoor experiences, there is something for everyone!

1. Verdicchio – Montecasino Enjoy a 4-course menu, live entertainment, and a symphony of flavours at Verdicchio this Valentine’s Week. The menu includes a glass of Moët & Chandon to welcome you and some red and white quinoa croquettes with mixed peppers and mushroom aioli. Starters include the classic caprese salad with buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil, as well as a selection of 4 Way Oysters and beef carpaccio.

For mains, options include a beef fillet, Norwegian salmon, or a burrata pasta. The dessert, Verdicchio Milky Tart, adds a sweet finale to your evening of love. For R750 per person, the evening is sure to be one to remember. Bookings – Visit the website, or phone 011 511 1969.

2. Choo Choo Junction – 57 4th avenue, Linden A thoughtfully curated 3-course meal will be provided here, ensuring a taste-filled evening for every appetite. A champagne cosmopolitan kicks off the evening, which is followed by a Nicoise-style lox salad, and a flaming parmesan pasta for a shared experience with your loved one. The main course is a choice between saffron mussels, pepper fillet, or garlic mushroom. The romantic date night concludes on a sweet note with a passion choux pastry.

With a price of R275 per person, you are sure to enjoy your evening. Bookings – Call 072 910 0300. 3. Hyatt House – 125 Ann Cres, Simba, Sandton For those without a date this Valentines Day, Hyatt House Sandon is offering a special evening for friends to enjoy together.

On February 16 at 7pm, grab your friends to experience a 5-course meal alongside a screening of Bride Wars. For R1,200 per person, each course is set to enhance your taste buds while enjoying a classic friendship tale. Bookings – call 0106011234

4. Radisson RED Rosebank - 4 Parks Boulevard, Oxford Parks, Cnr of Oxford and Parks Boulevard, Dunkeld For a more unconventional evening, look no further than the Radisson RED in Rosebank for an evening of cocktails on the rooftop starting at 6pm. Music, platter menus and welcome drinks and provided. Love, laughter, and a pulsating party – that’s what’s on the menu on February 14. Priced at R650 per person, this Valentine’s Day is all about embracing connections.

Bookings – Call 010 023 3580 or email [email protected] 5. Fairway Hotel – Randpark Golf Course, Randburg, South Africa For a more intimate and memorable evening, head to the Fairway Hotel for their 6-course meal option. The culinary journey begins with the Silent Valley Wagyu carpaccio, fresh rocket, parmesan crisp, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Then, the house ravioli with a creamy butternut and ricotta filling, and a sage brown butter sauce. The main course is the Persillade crusted lamb, a Karoo lamb on the bone, seared to perfection and served with gratin root. Cool your palate with a refreshing Mint & Watermelon Granita before savouring the Spring Pea Risotto, a harmonious blend of flavours.

The evening ends on a sweet note with the banoffee pie and a house-made ice cream bar. Bookings – head to the Fairways website, or call 011 478 8000. All five of these amazing experiences throughout Johannesburg are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face this Valentine’s Day. Be sure to book as soon as possible to secure your spot.