Ultra South Africa announces 9th edition will return in March 2024

Ultra South Africa has announced that it’s set to return to Mzansi for its ninth edition in March 2024. The festival is Africa's largest electronic music festival and is part of Ultra Music Festival's worldwide expansion which has now extended to twenty countries.

As ever, Ultra South Africa will be a single day event taking place in two cities - Johannesburg and Cape Town. Having debuted in 2014, Ultra South Africa is now one of the longest standing world editions of the festival. Despite the festival being shrouded in controversy following Costa Titch’s death at Ultra South Africa 2023, the festival broke attendance records once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra South Africa (@ultrasouthafrica) Ultra is now anticipating a huge demand for tickets for its 2024 edition, and has unveiled a ticket registration prior to its official on-sale launch.

The system will see fans receive the chance to buy limited Tier 1 tickets at launch-phase pricing, which are the most affordable tickets available. Attendees can register for tickets on the Ultra website before Tier 1 tickets officially go on sale on August 1. In a press release sent to IOL, the event organiser explained, “Ultra Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand.