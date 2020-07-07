Virtual National Arts Festival extended until July 16

The Virtual National Arts Festival, that would have ended on July 5, has announced that the feast of arts content will be available until July 16. vFringe will also continue until July 31.

Audience who didn't have an opportunity to catch their favourite offerings will still be able to buy tickets and passes for the country's biggest and most diverse shows.

"The online space definitely has its advantages. Creating a festival in the online space means we have a rich and exciting body of work gathered in one place and we are able to continue sharing that in a way that we would not otherwise be able to with a live festival," said artistic director, Rucera Seethal.



Some of the unmissable shows include the works of the "Standard Bank Young Artists"; Jefferson Tshabalala, Lulu Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti, Nthato Mokgata and Blessing Ngobeni.

Audiences have also flocked to Swan Song, a collaboration between Buhle Ngaba and Nicola Pilkington, Pest Control by Mamela Nyamza and Standard Bank Jazz Festival performances from acts like Thandiswa Mazwai, Mi Casa and Grammy-award winner Jacob Collier.



The vFringe continues to release more work; each show produced by the artists and 90% of the ticket revenue going to artists directly. The Standard Bank Ovation Awards recognise excellence in vFringe shows and will start to be awarded this week, culminating in a live awards ceremony for the overall vFringe Standard Bank Ovation winners on July 31.



Speaking about the Festival to date, National Arts Festival chief executive Monica Newton said the reaction from the public had been extremely positive.

“Since June 25, visitors have joined us from all over Africa and the world, and while the new platform was not without its teething problems, we have already presented hundreds of hours of entertainment to our audience.