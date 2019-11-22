Win tickets to the Annual Cheers Festival in Potchefstroom









Dineo Ranaka. Picture: Supplied IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to the 5th annual Cheers Festival in Potchefstroom on November 30. GKLM Events has pulled together a potent line up of artists to headline the 5th instalment of the Annual Cheers Festival, where the Tlokwe Community comes together to celebrate the community and its people while promoting family and culture. The festival is set to take place on Saturday, 30 November at Trimpark in Potchefstroom. Over the years, the events company has been pioneered in creating platforms for North West Province's community by adding emerging talent in the arts and culture and sports sector as part of the end year function. This allows local and emerging artists to share the platform and rub shoulders with SA’s finest and biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the stage this year will be an array of TV and radio personalities such as Heavy K, Monique Bingham, Mlindo the vocalist, Reason HD, Dineo Ranaka (Metro FM), Toll Ass Mo (Comedian), The Funny Chef, Cedric Fourie (Actor), Jesse Suntele (Actor), Earl W Green, DJ Zan D, Zero 12 finest, 2 point 1, Bigstar Johnson, DJ Kgomtso M, Tshego and many more.

Potchefstroom may be known for its rich agriculture, mining and services industry, like the reproduction of steel.

Perhaps for its museums like the Potchefstroom Museum, markets and the reputable Northwest University, however this event, dubbed as the Macufe of the North West province, is known for bringing an influx of festival goers from and around the North West and other cities to a standstill.

Last year, it attracted over 5000 patriots and shutdown the main roads all in celebration of the year that was. Besides the stellar lineup of entertainers, patriots should expect the best indoor marquee experience, gaming, sporting activities and music for every generation.

This promises to be a celebration of lifestyle and culture in the North. The event is also significant in the economic development of the province, creating over 260 employment opportunities for local residents - from security, to vendors, to car guards, to talent being given the exposure to boost the creative economy, amongst other permanent and temporary opportunities.

Event Information:

Venue: Potchefstroom Trim Park

Date: 30 November 2019

Time: 12pm

Tickets: R180 - R200, available at TicketPro.

Enter the competition below:

