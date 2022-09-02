Women in hip hop celebrated at #YearOfTheWomen event

Hello Spring. With the events industry on full blast again, we can't help but feel the early festive cheer fill the air.

Hot off the back of Women’s Month, Cape Town events planner Laverne Mentoor is hosting an all-female-headed event to ease us into the new season. Party people from all over Mzansi be sure to check out Mentoor’s annual event #YearOfTheWomen. Now in its sixth year, the event celebrates the past and current queens of hip hop.

Mentoor told IOL Entertainment: “I started #YearOfTheWomenSA because I didn’t see a lot of women or queer bodies on the line-ups in the hip hop rap community. “I felt something was missing in the space and I took the opportunity to create what I wanted to see in the local hip hop fraternity which was a more safe space and visibility of women and queer humans in rap culture.” The mom of one says her event is a “bold statement”, a declaration and a creative protest.

“It’s an educational platform, most importantly it’s a celebration of women.” Mentoor added: “With #YearOfTheWomen” we have the opportunity for our voices to be heard without being disrupted, we have an opportunity to educate our audience, teach them about respecting women, sexuality, and actively protest against women abuse, rape culture and homophobia, which are two of the biggest problems in the hip hop rap culture.” Mentoor said her event has given a platform to 38 women and queer artists since she first started with 10.

The event will take place at Observatory in Cape Town, Trenchtown-145 Lower Main Road, on Saturday, September 3, at 7pm. R70 gets you in. Artists featuring in the lineup include: Brohnwhen Lingeveldt, Miss Lia, Tiffany Lee Van Graan, DJ Sophia, Lance Lightyear, Missunderstood, Diva T, Rosey The Rapper, Sheena and DJ Nixi. The Williams Twins will take on hosting duties. CAPE TOWN

Daylin Sass Live Former “Idols SA” top 5 finalist Daylin Sass is hosting Daylin Sass Live, a music concert in honour of his mother. His mom died in April and the Cape Town singer will be singing all her favourite songs. Sass will be joined by his older sister Lauren Solomons and other acts.

Where: The Wave Theatre Café 44 on Long Street When: September 9 at 7pm. Cost: R150 at the door and R80 via Quicket.

Spring Lovin YoungstaCPT will be headline act at the annual Spring Lovin music event featuring top acts DJ Kimmy, DJ Chello, Willy, Bigric, [email protected] A, Na33m, Dilly, Cento, Fiegaro, Jermaine SA, Rello SA, Taariq and Ameer. Where: The Grill Father-Woodstock

When: September 3 at 4pm. Cost: R100.

JOHANNESBURG FNB Art Joburg Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair, FNB Art Joburg is back after two years without a physical fair. Referred to as the “hub”, the fair's central section presents the best in contemporary art from across the continent in line with the objective to be a quality-focused fair.

This year, the following galleries will represent: Afriart Gallery, Blank projects, Eclectica Contemporary, Everard Read, First Floor Gallery Harare, Gallery MOMO, Goodman Gallery, Guns & Rain, Kalashnikovv, Rele Gallery, SMAC Gallery, Stevenson, and WHATIFTHEWORLD. Where: Sandton Convention Centre When: September 2-4.

Cost: Prices range R40- R340 via Tixsa. Vegan Hippie The Vegan Hippie Connection Market JHB hosts the Vegeata Vegan Catering & Food Stand event. Dig into some delicious vegan treats to get your tastebuds tantalised.

Where: Pirates Sports Club, Parkhurst/Greenside When: September 4 from 9am to 3pm. Cost: Free (bring money to buy food).

Thirsty September Thirsty September is a wine tasting hosted in the heart of Melville and will be hosted by wine enthusiast Gene X Vinosity. Look forward to an afternoon sipping away on Thirst wines by the Radford Dale Estate as well as a surprise giveaway. The lineup includes Thirst Gammy Noir, Thirst Cinsault and Thirst Clairette Blance

Where: Vinosity, 27 Boxes, Melville When: September 3 at 12pm. Cost: R75 via Quicket.

DURBAN Document Durban

Document Durban is a long-form street photography project shot by Ricky Basnett. It started during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and is running until 2030. He aims to create an archive of imagery showcasing life in Durban during the 20's for future generations. Shot on 35mm. Where: The Bond Shed, Durban

When: September 9 at 6pm. Cost: Free. Cant-Centrate

Point Waterfront Festival presents comedian Yaaseen Barnes in his latest stand-up comedy set called Cant-Centrate by Yaaseen Barnes. Can’t-Centrate is a collection of ideas, thoughts and jokes from the busy mind of the multi-award-winning comedian. Where: The Breakfast Room When: September 9 at 8pm.

Cost: R100. Love will Tear us Apart Back by popular demand, Barry Thomson and The Reals present Love will Tear us Apart.

From the team that brought you Poetry in Music and The Chain – The Fleetwood Mac Story comes a musical exploration into the darker sides of our lives. You can expect to hear Marvin Gaye, Abba, Gotya, Dianna Krall, The Beatles, Lady Antebellum, Phil Collins, Carol King, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac, Kelly Clarkson and many more. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre