WWE Live returns to SA









WWE Live. Picture: Supplied WWE Live will return to South Africa in 2020 with events at Grand Arena GrandWest in Cape Town, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban and at Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg.

Tickets for WWE LIVE South Africa are available this Friday, December 6 at 9 am via Computicket.

An exclusive two-day pre-sale for Discovery Card holders is now available via Discovery Computicket .





Fans attending WWE LIVE will see their favorite Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., Ricochet, Aleister Black and many more.





“We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed live events for our passionate fans in the region,” said Stefan Kastenmuller, WWE Senior Vice President & General Manager, EMEA.





“Fans can look forward to experiencing a night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories.”





Each week, WWE’s flagship programming Raw and SmackDown®air live in South Africa exclusively on SuperSport.





SuperSport also airs WWE’s monthly pay-per-view specials including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.



