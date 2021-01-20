Zibumac will entertain fans virtually in jazz concert

Durban based jazz pianist, producer and electronic musician, Zibusiso Makhathini aka “Zibumac”, will entertain his fans in an visual and musical concert next month. The virtual concert titled “AfriCanva” is supported by Concerts SA, iSupport Creative Business and The Luthuli Museum, and will be available to view from Tuesday, February 2. Makhathini’s passion for music was strong from a young age. At the start he fiddling on the piano; the closest instrument he could get his hands on. “Having grown up in a musical family, music became an inherent attribute that stood out through my primary and high school, which later influenced me to pursue music as a career by studying and obtaining a degree in music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College,” said Makhathini. Over the years he has worked with big names in the industry like Zakes Bantwini, Zethe, Mbuso Khoza, King Sfiso, Benny Maverick amongst others.

For this project, Makhathini worked with Sphephelo Mnguni, a well-known visual artist from Durban.

The two created “AfriCanva”, a collective effort between visual arts and music, where the visual artist is commenting and responding directly to the music and what the music is about.

“AfriCanva aims to diversify and integrate audiences and spark conversations and dialogue between artists and non-artists and artists that practice different art forms. Hopefully, we can feed off each other’s energy, learn from our experience and take our artistry to the next level,” said Makhathini about the concert.

Makhathini’s band is accompanied by Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, Riley G. on drums, Senzo Ngcobo on trombone and Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet.

The concert will also include a performance by the poet Percival Mdluli from Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club at The Luthuli Museum with his poem “Ezulwini – The Heaven”.

Event Information:

Date: Tuesday, February 2

Tickets: R30, available at National Arts Festival