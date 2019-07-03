The Voice South Africa Top 5 contestants. Picture: Supplied.

After weeks of high and low notes, laughter and tears, shock exits and stunning performances, fans will be glued to the small screen as crooner Eon le Roux, The PJ Twins (Peter and John Talmarkes), African diva Siki Jo-An Qwazi , soulful Afrikaans singer Soné Joubert and young rocker Tasché Burger jostle for the title this Sunday.



As always, it’s up to the viewers to decide who gets to win and this past Sunday the top five contestants sang their hearts out. However, based on the last episode, there is no clear winner. Here is a quick recap of what went down.

Twenty-seven-year-old Soné from Gordon’s Bay, sang the Fleetwood Mac classic You Can Go Your Own Way. After her performance Lira said that she is the ultimate comeback kid after she was initially knocked out of the competition and brought back by public votes. “In my mind, you are already a fully-fledged recording artist,” said Lira.

Riky Rick reminded Soné that it takes a very special characteristic for the audience to keep demanding her return. “Take care of that and remain humble. People love you because of your humility,” he said.

Riky Rick’s final remaining contestant, Port Elizabeth's Eon performed a stirring rendition of the Aerosmith hit “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” from the 1998 movie Armageddon. “Last week on live TV I said I’m ‘in love’ with you. I’ve loved your voice from the first time I heard it,” Francois van Coke commented.

Riana Nel called him the “key-change king” and said she gets goosebumps every time he sings while his coach gave him a heartfelt thanks for doing what he does. “You are a winner and you will always be a winner,” added Riky Rick.

The only remaining #TeamVanCoke singer, Tasché from Brackenfell, performed Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero” from the 1984 hit movie Footloose. Riky Rick said if he was president he would make Tasché the Minister of Music much to the amusement of the audience.

Bonteheuwel’s PJ Twins, who spent some time in the danger zone, hoped to impress the voting fans one last time with their version of the Andrea Bocelli hit “Because We Believe”.

Riky Rick told the twins that they know what to do by now. “Just do your job,” he told them. Lira added that they got this far in the competition because of how diverse they are, “so I am super proud of you,” she told her twins.

And closing the show was Siki, who is also from Port Elizabeth. Just like the PJ Twins she was rescued from the danger zone and went on to perform Adele’s “Someone Like You”. Van Coke pointed out how very versatile Siki has been on this show. “I look at you and I see a strong, beautiful woman who’s going to leave a remarkable road behind her,” Nel told her.

Looking at how the competition has gone so far, Soné and Tasché have never been in the danger zone so the chances of either of them winning are high because their voter base has been consistent.

That said, whoever wins will be deserving because the contestants have brought their A-game throughout the competition.