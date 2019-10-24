I am in a little town in the very northern part of the North Island of New Zealand called Pukenui, which is fast becoming the avocado mecca of New Zealand.
My brother-in-law has bought a farm here and I am helping him plant this farm. The interesting part about being up in this part of the world is that I feel like I am back in South Africa because all along the roads are flowering South African bulbs and annuals.
I even went past a farm that grows cut flower Strelitzia reginae. All the different proteas do very well here, such as our national flower Protea cyneroides or the King Protea and all the Pincushions. There is not much native flora left, a problem in many countries, including South Africa. That is why it is so important for us to plant local: it prevents alien plants taking over our natural habitats.
One particular plant that is a problem here in New Zealand is a bulb from the Cape called Watsonia, which is out of control and now a huge pest.
This month throughout Durban you will see the magnificent blooms of Jacaranda mimosifolia, fondly known as Jacaranda. This South American native has become known as the panic tree because those who have not yet started studying for final exams will soon realise it may be too late. Its long-lasting pale indigo flowers are found in most sub-tropical regions that don’t experience frost. Even when young trees are damaged by a hard frost and suffer die back, they will often rebound from the roots and grow in a shrub-like, multi-stemmed form. A case in point is Pretoria, which can go below zero, but is known as Jacaranda City.