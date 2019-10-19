Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said this at the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) day celebration this week at the EMS base in Wentworth.
Mkhize was accompanied by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and head of department Dr Sandile Tshabalala.
Mkhize said it was unfair for a person to be left at an accident scene because they had no medical aid, and the country needed a system that would provide help, whether the person could pay or not.
“If one needs help, it’s not about money, it’s about their life. If one needs health care they must have equal access because health is a right and that’s what the NHI (National Health Insurance) bill is all about. Anyone who walks past because a patient does not have medical aid would be committing a crime.” Mkhize said.