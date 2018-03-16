GONE TOO SOON: Siyabonga Ngcobo, the 21-year-old Taxify driver who died inside his car in Pretoria. His funeral is in Durban on Saturday.

DURBAN - "Thank you for the 21 years you shared with us, thank you for the faith and trusting in your dreams, you showed us that nothing is impossible – thank you for that”.





These are the final words of farewell that Buhle Mbonambi had to say to her nephew Siyabonga Ngcobo, the Taxify driver who was murdered earlier this month in Pretoria.





Ngcobo, who was a final year Sports Management student at the Tshwane University Of Technology, was allegedly kidnapped and locked inside the boot of his Taxify car before it was set alight.





There has been speculation that the incident could be linked to the ongoing tussle between metered taxi drivers and newcomers, Taxify and Uber.





Ngcobo had only been driving the taxi for a week before the tragic incident. Mbonambi spoke to the Independent On Saturday from the family’s home in Inanda, Durban, ahead of Ngcobo’s funeral in Durban on Saturday.





Ngcobo lived with Mbonambi in Pretoria after moving from Durban upon completing his matric at Rossburgh High School. She said her birthday coming up in May will bring back memories of her nephew who last year organised a surprise party for her.





“He took me out for my 29th, took me to the movies and when we got home there was a surprise birthday party waiting for me and all my friends were there,” she reminisced.





She described him as well mannered, respectful, driven and someone who loved being around his friends even though he was quiet by nature.









According to his aunts, he had already got his events company off the ground, whilst waiting to get his diploma. Mbonambi said her nephew loved fashion, “wearing the trendiest clothes”.





She recalled three years ago when Ngcobo opted not to go to his matric dance.





“He liked trendy clothes but he knew that my sister and I had no money to get him these . He didn’t ask us for anything but instead told us he was not going to go to his matric dance,” she said.





“But that was just the type of young man he was, he loved his family and friends. While we were living together there were always friends over. I remember he really liked hip hop and would often play the song Congratulations by Post Malone. I also ended up liking it,” she said.





Ngcobo, who would have been 22 on September 24, will be laid to rest on Saturday at eTafuleni Cemetery in Inanda with the funeral service being at eMatikwe Sports ground in Inanda.









Mbonambi said Ngcobo’s two younger siblings had still not come to terms with the family’s loss. Two years ago he survived a nasty car accident in Pretoria.





His memorial service was held on Wednesday at Ngoqokazi Community Hall, in Inanda. The community members who came out in their numbers to support Ngcobo's family were addressed by MEC of Transport and Safety in KwaZulu-Natal Mxolisi Kaunda.





It is expected that the Minister of Transport Dr Blade Nzimande will also attend the funeral.





Meanwhile, Sunnyside police station spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said there had been no arrests in relation to Ngcobo’s murder.





