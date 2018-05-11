Durban - This year’s Non-Stop Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Sbonelo Khwela and his family are asking for information about two people who stormed his family home in Shongweni on Thursday night. His two teenage cousins were gunned down during the attack by two armed men.

A shocked Khwela said on Friday night that his 65-year-old grandmother was home with the two boys Nkosingiphile Vilakazi, 15, who was a Grade 10 pupil at Margot Fonteyn High School, and Mxolisi Mzimela, 18, a Grade 11 pupil at Thokozamnganga High School.

“They were too young and I don’t believe they could have done anything to anyone for them to be killed in such a brutal manner.

“As a family we’re still very puzzled by this and we have our ears to the ground. We’re also asking the community to help with information because we want to know why this happened,” said Khwela.

Mxolisi Mzimela was a Grade 11 pupil at Thokozamnganga High School. Picture: Supplied

Mzimela had just celebrated his 18th birthday the previous Friday.

Khwela’s uncle, Sandile, who received a call from his mother after the incident said he never imagined he would lose loved ones in such a way.

“My mother told me that she had been with the two boys in the family’s main home and at around 8:15 the two left for their room which is not in the main house.”

About five minutes after the boys left, my mom heard gunshots ringing.”

He said when his mother rushed out to investigate, she found both boys lying on the floor. Both were dead, one with six gunshot wounds while the other had seven.

“When the shooting happened, the family still had its doors and windows open, no one expected this.

"Nkosiphile was shot while polishing his school shoes and Mxolisi was preparing something to eat. We have gone through the room and the suspects didn't take anything so it was not a robbery.”

Nkosingiphile Vilakazi Picture: Supplied





Sandile, who is a well-known Mbaqanga musician, said the family was devastated, adding that Mzimela was meant to have played a soccer match at school on Friday.

“The two boys were respectful children; we are heartbroken, but what can we do except to accept what’s happened?”

The two are expected to be buried next week.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala has urged those with information that might bring about any leads to contact the local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

She said the two teenagers who died on the scene sustained injuries to the head and body.

Gwala says the motive for the killing is not known at this stage and KwaNndengezi police are investigating two counts of murder.

Independent on Saturday