Durban Youth Radio is moving to Florida Road in mid-March marking the beginning of a new era for the cutting edge youth-focused station. The station will now be at 233 Florida Road, behind Starbucks.

One of the fastest-growing community radio stations, DYR was founded in 1995 at the then University of Natal as a campus radio station. In 2000 it became a self standing non profit community platform and can be heard on 105.1FM. It has been broadcasting from the BAT Centre since 2012.

Two years ago Kevin Minter-Brown and Cameron Claassens, both experienced radio professionals, joined the station to help turn it around, and to comply with the community license regulations which stipulated that the station should have presenters, local news and community information.

Young Durban DJs were thrown into the deep end and given shows, and began training on the job. Minter-Brown presents DYR Breakfast every weekday from 6-9am and has been instrumental in developing the DYR brand. Claassens has championed the technical challenges and built sales systems and almost single-handedly wired up the new studios. Tebogo Mashego, with over 15 years experience in community radio has worked hours to draft a constitution and do all the administrative work and recruiting and fundamentals that have kept the station runningt.

DYR has featured hundreds of interviews with Durban musicians, artists, scholars, bands, entrepreneurs and community members, while following its music-focus format providing a valuable platform for Durban music-makers. It gives new undiscovered musical talent a break by giving airtime for unsigned artists. Its playlist is quirky and brave, playing music by young artists.

“We are thrilled to be making this move,” said Minter-Brown. “We enjoyed our time at the BAT Centre and are hugely grateful for their years of support. But we have outgrown our premises and the need for new studios became urgent. Our move to Florida Road coincides with a considerable upgrade process and improved technical infrastructure within Durban Youth Radio. We can’t wait to be in our new studios.”

The Independent on Saturday