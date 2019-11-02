This after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges of just over R5million. A plea agreement with the State was reached on Thursday.
The case has dragged on in the courts for the past three years after Kershaw was charged with defrauding the school in 2016.
With Glenwood High regarded as one of the leading schools in the city, the scandal shocked parents, pupils and Durban’s wider school community, with the final chapter being closed this week.
Kershaw’s lawyer, Carl van der Merwe, confirmed that his client would not serve any jail time and that the plea bargain included that he was “remorseful” for his actions.