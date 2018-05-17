Durban - A Wonderbag with Harry and Meghan's names embroidered on it and the date 19th May 2018. This will be one of the royal couple's more unusual wedding gifts given to them by Harry's friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Prince Seeiso and Princess Mabereng of Lesotho will be among the guests at wedding on Saturday.

Ken Dunn, founder and chairman of Africa’s Gift, handied the two customised Wonderbags (a special African wedding gift) to Prince Seeiso on Thursday. The Wonderbags were flown to the Lesotho High Commission in London to be presented to the happy wedding couple as a gift from Africa.

Prince Harry has taken part in charity work in the country for over a decade, after taking a gap year to the nation in 2004. The two princes set up the the charity Sentebale in 2006 which aims to help the most vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana get the support they need to lead healthy and productive lives.

His a recent trip was to visit the Camp Mamohato initiative, which supports children living with HIV, Harry attended a number of workshops and activities that help children with HIV develop greater confidence, self-reliance and address the stigma surrounding them.

The Mamohato Centre will host a live-screening of the royal wedding. British TV channel ITV will screen the event and report live from the centre.

