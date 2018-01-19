One man was killed in a shooting at the Hill Street Taxi rank on Friday night.

Durban - One man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed and three others injured on Friday evening in a shooting at a taxi rank on Hill Street in Pinetown.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying next to the pavement while three other patients were found seated a short distance away.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead.

The three other patients were found to have sustained moderate injuries. The patients were treated at the scene and transported to RK Khan Provincial Hospital for further care.

The cause of the shooting is at this stage unknown. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

The Independent on Saturday