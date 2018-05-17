A man is arrested after hijacking a pizza delivery scooter in Durban North. Picture: Marshall Security

Durban - A man was arrested after allegedly hijacking a pizza delivery bike in Greenwood Park on Wednesday night.





Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said the company were asked to assist Rentrak vehicle tracking after the motorcycle had been reported stolen.





The delivery scooter was equipped with a satellite tracking device monitored by Digit vehicle tracking and a signal was found in the Kenville area.





Van Reenen said the Special Operations Team were activated to assist and the scooter was found off a dirt road near an informal settlement. A brief search of a nearby shack found a man in possession of the keys to the motor cycle.





Van Reenen said reports allege the male suspect ordered a pizza from a local fast food restaurant. When the delivery bike arrived at the scheduled delivery address, the driver was held up at knife point and hijacked of his scooter.





The suspect was arrested and handed over to the South African Police Services.





