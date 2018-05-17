Durban - Robbers brutally stabbed a Kloof resident during a horrific home invasion in Sailor Road on Thursday afternoon.





Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said two suspects ambushed the man as he stepped out onto his balcony which overlooks a valley at the bottom of the garden. The incident occurred at around 1.25pm.





“The resident had stepped onto the balcony to chase away monkeys when the robbers ambushed him from behind and stabbed him repeatedly in his arms, stomach and head. They forced him back into the house where they tied him up,” Mathios said.









“The robbers grabbed a television, jewellery and a cellphone and fled the scene,” Mathios said.





“Paramedics treated and stabilised the victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital,” Mathios said.





The Shongweni K9 Unit and Kloof SAPS attended the scene of the crime.