Durban - Legendary storyteller, Gcina Mhlophe will be hosting the National Storytelling Day at the Bluff Showgrounds on Thursday.
The National Storytelling Day will coincide with Mhlophe’s 61st birthday, who is the director of the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust and one of the country’s most recognisable spoken word artists.
“There is going to be reading, singing, poetry dancing and a whole lot of educational entertainment because that is how storytelling is,” said Mhlophe.
Mhlophe, who is born to a Xhosa mother and a Zulu father has cultivated a career spanning decades of telling stories in indegenous languages. She has a long-held belief that “A people without the knowledge of their past, origin and cultural heritage, is like a tree with no roots,” - which is taken from a Zulu saying.
“For me, it’s a calling, my calling, it’s my whole entire life. I love doing what I do, bringing dignity to our culture and traditions through storytelling,” she said.