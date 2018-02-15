Durban - The Durban University of Technology executive committee of Senate took a decision Friday to suspend all academic programmes until further notice in the wake of an ongoing staff strike which has reached its fifth week.

Alan Khan, senior director of corporate affairs at the university said the revised 2018 academic calendar would be announced next week.

"Although the academic programme of the University may be suspended, DUT remains operational," Khan said. "Students who have not yet registered may still register. Registration can be done online via the DUT website: www.dut.ac.za or alternatively in person at the Riverside Campus in Pietermaritzburg and any of the Durban registration venues.

Khan said despite, the staff strike, some 21000 students had registered this year.

"DUT would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this trying period for the university. The management of the University would like to thank all its stakeholders for their continued understanding, support and patience. The University is committed in resolving the current crisis," he said.

The Independent on Saturday