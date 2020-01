US interest in Glenwood gun cache









Single mother Shelley le Tourneur has been fighting a five-year battle to evict the first man after he had said that he intended to buy her home while he was a tenant, but he “knew every trick” to avoid making any payments. Durban - The man alleged to have hoarded guns and ammunition in a Glenwood house could be wanted in the US. Karl Sander, a detective with the Hawks, told the Independent on Saturday it was still to be confirmed. However, the suspect also allegedly had a history of money laundering and fraud cases against him in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. He faced illegal arms and ammunition cases in 2013 and 2016, the latter being linked to the same Evans Road house from which he was evicted last week. Sander said he believed the man was consulting his lawyers.

He was not arrested by yesterday evening.

Sander confirmed the police charged another man for failing to safeguard a .303 rifle, also found in the house, or reporting it lost.

She was finally granted an eviction order, which was executed on Wednesday.

The sheriff discovered a rifle and alerted the police.

Le Tourneur said she helped a police search that netted an illegal firearm, thousands of rounds of ammunition, bullet casings, gunpowder and fake passports.

“I helped by pointing out the hiding places. I had raised my children in the house so I knew all the hiding places,” she said.

Le Tourneur said that the eviction ordeal had broken her financially.