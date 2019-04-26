Durban - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to lead a government delegation to visit the angry community of Umlazi L section after residents blockade roads and burnt tyres on Thursday.

On Friday morning, some angry youths were seen carrying tyres in a bid to restart the fiery protests.

Lennox Mabaso, a spokesperson for the KZN Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department, sought to explain to the angry youths that government would never be able to rebuild houses immediately.

He explained that government was under strain, assisting with funerals for the deceased, the injured and the dispossessed.

He explained that there were officials from the human settlements department who were busy surveying the magnitude of the damage.

KZN Cogta official Lennox Mabaso tries to defuse tensions with the angry Umlazi community members. Video: Sihle Mlambo/IOS.

Three officials from the department were spotted in the area.

The ward councillor Bheki Mngwengwe, who has been criticised by residents in Umlazi, appealed for calm.

“I want us to meet and have a fruitful engagement. If this tension continues there will be no progress,” he said.

Appearing agitated, he continued: “What the problem here is because we don't want to listen to each. I left the office up there because there's a concern here at L section, eMaphumepethe. We want to talk because we are trying to assist, we don't want to assist without talking first because we will bring assistance that is not wanted.

Another angry resident said: “We are not fighting. We need the councillor, we wanted what happened this morning,” he said referring to aid provided from Gift of the Givers.

“When we were protesting here not a single car was hit. We closed the road because we want attention. We want to know what will happen to us here, we have no uniforms, no clothes and no food,” he said.

Mabaso said more school uniforms, blankets and food was being organised for the community on Friday. He was mobilising for Home Affairs to assist with ID applications for those who had lost their documents.

Sisulu was expected to visit the community on Friday, along with the KZN Cogta MEC.