Big Zulu celebrates his 38th birthday with new wheels

By Cebolethu Shinga Big Zulu has been trending after his recent post on Instagram showcasing his truck and a BMW.

The rapper and songwriter Big Zulu, known for his hit singles like “Imali Eningi“ and ”Inhlupheko“, proudly shared his self-gifted birthday presents with his fans and followers on Instagram captioned: ”My birthday present, ngiyabonga kakhulu“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) His post was met with a flood of congratulations and well wishes from celebrities and fans. Big Zulu’s fans then shared his post on X commending him for his hard work, success and dedication on music.

From being a taxi driver to Rap to modern age madkandi to his studio and recording company to the truck owner.



May God never stop filing Big Zulu's cup in return may he fill up of those working for him and working with him!



Happy Big birthday @BigZulu_ZN — Mageba Zulu (@Mzwa_Mageba) April 8, 2024 Big Zulu - born Siyabonga Nene on the April 7, 1986 in Bergville, grew up listening to Maskandi and Isicathamiya music, and was inspired by a few artists, namely Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Phuzekhemisi and Imithente. Big Zulu is also popularly known for his famous phrase “Ushun Wenkabi” derived from his 2018 album’s name. He has been nominated several times and won a number of awards in recent years.

On his success, he recently released a new album called “Ngises’Congweni”. His new album has 14 song with seven features. The album seems to be doing well, placing it on number 11 on Spotify. Inkabi Zezwe, Big Zulu and Sjava were nominated four times for Metro awards; two for “Ukhamba”, best produced album and best African Pop. They were also nominated for best collaboration for the song “Umbayi Mbayi”. [email protected]