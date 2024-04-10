Independent Online
Big Zulu celebrates his 38th birthday with new wheels

Big Zulu. Picture: Facebook.

Published 5h ago

Share

By Cebolethu Shinga

Big Zulu has been trending after his recent post on Instagram showcasing his truck and a BMW.

The rapper and songwriter Big Zulu, known for his hit singles like “Imali Eningi“ and ”Inhlupheko“, proudly shared his self-gifted birthday presents with his fans and followers on Instagram captioned: ”My birthday present, ngiyabonga kakhulu“.

His post was met with a flood of congratulations and well wishes from celebrities and fans.

Big Zulu’s fans then shared his post on X commending him for his hard work, success and dedication on music.

Big Zulu - born Siyabonga Nene on the April 7, 1986 in Bergville, grew up listening to Maskandi and Isicathamiya music, and was inspired by a few artists, namely Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Phuzekhemisi and Imithente.

Big Zulu is also popularly known for his famous phrase “Ushun Wenkabi” derived from his 2018 album’s name.

He has been nominated several times and won a number of awards in recent years.

On his success, he recently released a new album called “Ngises’Congweni”. His new album has 14 song with seven features. The album seems to be doing well, placing it on number 11 on Spotify.

Inkabi Zezwe, Big Zulu and Sjava were nominated four times for Metro awards; two for “Ukhamba”, best produced album and best African Pop. They were also nominated for best collaboration for the song “Umbayi Mbayi”.

[email protected]

IOL Lifestyle

