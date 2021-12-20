Building your hot girl summer wardrobe for the holidays

This holiday season, the list of things we wish for is quite extensive. From gathering with our close friends and family to munching on some good food made with love, one thing we’re pretty excited about is getting all dressed up in some cute festive outfits. After all, ‘tis the season to be getting all dressed up and enjoying dinner parties with our friends and families. Why not look stylish while doing it? If you’re still unsure of what to wear this holiday season, we’ve got you covered; rounding up inspiration for any upcoming events you’ll be attending with pieces you’re most likely to wear this festive season and beyond.

Wow, it feels like forever since we’ve been able to enjoy the glitz and glam of the festivities. Well, fear not ladies, the holidays are the perfect time to experiment and have fun with your style. Thanks to a year of constant zoom calls where we’ve only seen friends, family and our colleagues from the waist up, and it’s time we give the legs the attention they deserve. This Christmas, we’re serving legs on a silver platter and giving them the limelight they deserve. What better way to do that than with a high hemline. Yes, we’re talking swing dresses and mini dresses. Sexy and bold, what more could you ask for? Get ready to strut your stuff and complete your look with a nude heel that’s perfect for any Christmas dinner.

Psst! Summer is not the only one bringing the heat. You can too! Indulge in the bright pastel shades this season offers and serve looks at your next dinner party in our mint daisy printed skater dress. Voluminous sleeves and a frilly hemline detail means you’ll be bringing the drama, honey! Edges laid, hair slicked back, gold hoops and a strappy heel, and you’ve got a killer outfit in a minute. Now that’s hot! Or maybe you’re looking for an outfit that’ll take just as long as a steaming pot of ramen. Of course, we’re referring to loungewear and sets. Talk about an outfit in a minute! While styling a set may not seem like much, it can easily be elevated with the right accessories and shoes. Picture this: you’re wearing a bold ruched strappy top and pants set, why not go bolder. Acting as the statement piece of your look, all you need to finish it off is a cute pair of chain-linked heels, your favourite purse and BAM, you’re done!

Maybe bold prints aren’t your vibe. Don’t worry, we’ve still got an outfit that’ll help you stand out this festive season. Providing the perfect balance between comfy and chic, our matching lounge top and lounge pants comes in the prettiest sorbet pink. Colourful and lightweight, this set is ideal for the warmer days and adds a touch of romance that surely should be a staple this season.